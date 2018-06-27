National HIV Testing Day – June 27



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – National HIV Testing Day is Wednesday, June 27, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested at least once in their life as part of their routine health care. People with certain risk factors should get tested more often.

This year’s theme is “Doing it my way, testing for HIV.” The OSDH will be promoting the CDC’s social media campaign that makes HIV testing easy to understand by highlighting how and why people make testing part of their regular health care routine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 1.2 million people in the United States living with HIV. Due to effective treatments, people are living long and healthy lives with HIV.

However, it is important to start treatment as soon as a person finds out they are HIV-positive. Since 1982, Oklahoma has had more than 10,000 HIV/AIDS cases and there are currently about 6,000 people living with HIV throughout the state.

The CDC estimates there are 50,000 new cases of HIV each year in the United States. Almost one in seven people are unaware of their HIV status. For young people between the ages of 13-24 living with HIV, more than half are unaware of their status. Getting tested is the only way to know.

Oklahoma City HIV Testing Locations:

Expressions Community Center will have free, confidential HIV and syphilis testing, June 27, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 2245 N.W. 39th Street. Call 405-528-2210 for more information.

The Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA) will partner with Walgreens to provide free HIV testing, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9001 S. Pennsylvania. The LCDA also will provide free condoms. For more information, contact Nohora Chandler at 405-236-0701 at the LCDA, or Julian Ceballos at(405-230-2231 at Walgreens.

Guiding Right Inc. of Oklahoma City will be providing testing at the Walgreens on N.W. 23rd and Classen, June 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and June 28 at the Ralph Ellison Library, located at Martin Luther King and 23rd Street, from 3-7 p.m.

Red Rock Behavioral Health Services will be providing free, confidential, HIV and syphilis testing, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4400 N. Lincoln Blvd; or from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at NorthCare Q Space, at 4401 N. Classen Blvd. Call Michael Maus at 405-425-0473 for more information.

In Tulsa:



Health Outreach Prevention Education, Inc. (H.O.P.E.) will be offering free testing by walk-in, June 26-27, at the Dennis R. Neil Equality Center, from 4-8 p.m.

Guiding Right, Inc. will be providing testing, June 26, at Walgreens, 31st and Garnett from 12-3 p.m.

Activities which place persons at risk for acquiring

HIV include injecting drugs and sharing needles, men who have sex with men, and having sex with someone whose sexual history is unknown.

The OSDH also encourages the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a prevention option. PrEP is a once-a-day pill for people who are HIV-negative, but who are at risk of contracting HIV.

According to the CDC, PrEP has been shown to reduce the risk of contracting HIV by more than 90 percent.

County health departments provide testing services. To learn more, contact the OSDH HIV/STD Service at 405-271-4636 or visit hivstd.health.ok.gov.

Other testing sites can be found at locator.hiv.gov or text your zip code to KNOW IT (566948).

Some community-based organizations throughout the state also offer rapid HIV testing able to give results in about 20 minutes. Find additional locations online.

Additional testing locations include:

RAIN Oklahoma

5001 N Pennsylvania, Ste 100

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

405-232-2437

Planned Parenthood Great Plains – OKC Clinic

619 NW 23rd St

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

405-528-2157

Community Health Centers Incorporated Mary Mahoney Memorial Health Center Healing Hands Health Care Services

411 NW 11th

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

405-272-0476

Community Health Centers Incorporated Mary Mahoney Memorial Health Center Perry A Klaassen Family Medical Center

1901 Springlake Drive

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

405-521-8486

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Infectious Diseases Institute

711 Stanton L Young Blvd

Ste 430

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

405-271-6434

Be The Change Incorporated

1724 NW 4th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

405-415-8449

Oklahoma City-County Health Department OCCHD South

2149 SW 59th, Ste 104

Oklahoma City, OK 73119

405-419-4119

Variety Care Straka Terrace Health Center

1025 Straka Terrace

Oklahoma City, OK 73139

405-632-6688