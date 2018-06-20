In state House District 83, Jason Reese garners Keating, OPEA endorsements

Patrick B. McGuigan

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the June 26 primary nears, candidate Jason Reese – seeking the Republican party nomination in state House District 83, has gained the support of former Governor Frank Keating.

He also has garned other notable endorsements in his campaign.

Keating praised the candidate, saying, “The people of Oklahoma recognize that now is not the time for the status quo.

“We need energetic, conservative reformers in the legislature to enact the kind of policies that will improve our state’s standing in the country, and indeed the world. I’ve known Jason Reese for many years and consider him a friend. He has a positive vision for Oklahoma and the ability to bring people together.

“His focus on opportunity for blue collar Oklahomans is a refreshing change from the tired platitudes that characterize so much political discourse today. … With him, we can skip the on-the-job training and get to work. I’m proud to endorse Jason Reese for House District 83.”

Also backing the GOP hopeful is the OPEA PAC, the elections-focused arm of the state’s association for state government employees, the Oklahoma Public Employees Association.

OPEA executive director Sterling Zearley said, “Jason is a former state employee and currently serves on the state’s Merit Protection Commission. He understands the importance what it means to be a state employee and knows Oklahoma needs to provide the tools necessary for state agencies to efficiently and effectively carry out their missions. He will be great to work with as a representative and will be an outstanding house member.”

In addition to the support described above, Reese has been endorsed by the Oklahoma City Firefighters union and the Oklahoma state Chamber of Commerce.

Reese, an attorney, works at a downtown firm. He was a legislative staff attorney early in his career. In 2016, he was named to the Merit Protection Commission.

The GOP primary is June 26, with the general election slated for November 6.