In OK State Senate District 48: For George Young

The City Sentinel Endorsement

After several years of excellent service in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, George Young is running for the Senate District 48 seat. The City Sentinel endorsed him in the Democratic primary in our June print edition. This is our opportunity to elaborate on our reasoning.

A man of integrity and character, Young has been a leader in bipartisan efforts for criminal justice reform. He has also led, with focus and decency, efforts to end use of the death penalty in Oklahoma. In all cases, his words are measured and strong on such matters.

Young has the respect of legislators on both sides of the aisle at the state Capitol. While respect across the partisan divide was once common, it is not necessarily the case these days.

To be clear, that makes Young’s role in the Legislature even more important than in “simple” matters of voting yes or no on legislation. He has the ability to reach out within his own Democratic caucus and across the aisle to the Republican majority, to persuade conciliation and mutual respect.

Although he no longer pastors a congregation, George Young served in ministry for 30 years. He carries that inner strength into his dealings with everyone in government. He is a man colleagues can talk with on matters great and small. This is one of the many gifts he brings to public service.

He is one of the finest individuals The City Sentinel has had the honor to endorse over the years.

In today’s primary (June 26), we encourage Democrats to nominate Rep. George Young, to make him Senator George Young.