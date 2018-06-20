In County Commissioner District No. 1 Primary, For Carrie Blumert



The City Sentinel endorsement

In the June 26 primary election for Oklahoma County Commissioner District No. 1, Democrats are encouraged to choose Carrie Blumert as their nominee.

Early voting at the county election board gets under way Thursday, June 21.

As a long-serving incumbent leaves office, the choice that must be made by Tuesday, June 26 is important. The contest is wide open, leaving to voters the opportunity to discern the best choice for a diverse constituency of varied interests and needs. It should be noted that under voting reforms, registered independents can vote alongside Democrats in this primary.

Carrie Blumert holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, and an MPH from the University of Oklahoma.

She has knocked on doors throughout the sprawling district, making a good impression with citizens concerned not only with the day-to-day duties of the commissioner’s job (roads, bridges and related issues) but also with oversight of the long-troubled county jail.

Blumert actively promotes criminal justice reform, yet brings a depth of knowledge to the challenges across the whole spectrum of county issues.

Her work at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department documents her experiences. She directs both the essential Wellness Now Coalition and the popular Open Streets OKC. The former has improved the lives of many, the latter has become a vibrant part of our community’s quality lifestyle.

Some confusion may impact the contest because although John A. Pettis, Jr. is still on the ballot, he has withdrawn from the race. Pettis had to leave his position on the Oklahoma City Council after he was charged with multiple counts of embezzlement, touching management of charities with which he was involved.

Although Pettis suspended his campaign after arraignment several weeks ago, not all voters are aware he is no longer a contender.

Other candidates for the party nomination include former state Sen. Al McAffrey and Ben M. Janloo. The latter candidate seems like a fine person, but there is no clear message emerging in his campaigning. This newspaper supported McAffrey in several of his past campaigns, but we believe

Blumert is a best fit for this job.

Carrie Blumert’s real-world experience on health policy and administration is solid, and her proven ability to work with everyone at the table makes us enthusiastic about her ability and promise. The City Sentinel endorses her for the party nomination, knowing she will be an excellent commissioner if voters give their stamp of approval.