House District 83 Republican primary: For Jason Reese

The City Sentinel Endorsement

In the Republican primary for House District 83, Jason Reese has earned the endorsement of The City Sentinel newspaper. Our general policy here is to commend and recommend candidates, not to criticize hopefuls who do not get our endorsement. Reese is the best choice in this important race.

Reese will seek reforms like those departing incumbent Randy McDaniel (who is seeing the statewide elected post of Treasurer) forged a few years back in the furnace of legislative debate, changes and substantive “tweaks” that assured fiscal viability for the public employee pension program.

Taken as a whole, McDaniel’s reforms were among the most significant “positives” to flow from Republican governance over time. District 83 deserve the same excellence in their next representative.

Reese’s support for education is derived from his own life story. In his childhood, his family moved some 25 miles from his father’s workplace to assure the best possible schooling for young Jason.

In recent years, Reese has served honorably on the Merit Protection Commissioner, garnering him the respect of both fiscal conservatives and government employees. He has the backing of former Governor Frank Keating, who governed the state well for eight years.

Reese is qualified and ready for the job. A military veteran, his mixture of public and private experience, blended with deep understanding of the law, make him the best choice in a large field of mostly good candidates.

With Democrats also choosing a nominee on June 26, the Grand Old Party needs a strong nominee who will appeal to independent voters and retain the party base, staving off the rising tide that could make the county more “purple” over the next decade.

There is nothing necessarily wrong with that trend – but not in this district. Of the four good people running here, Reese has the philosophy, wit and dedication to build on a record of excellence.

We proudly commend Jason Reese to District 83 voters.