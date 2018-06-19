Gary Jones endorses Cindy Byrd for State Auditor

Staff Report

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector, Gary Jones, is encouraging Republicans to vote for Cindy Byrd in the upcoming GOP primary. Byrd has served as Deputy State Auditor since Jones took office in 2011.

“Cindy Byrd has been an integral part of the success of this office over the last eight years,” Gary Jones says. “Cindy is a leader who is respected by her staff and the public officials she audits. She is a staunch believer in transparency and accountability. Cindy is, without a doubt, the most experienced, most qualified, and the best candidate to be our next State Auditor and Inspector.”

Cindy Byrd currently conducts performance and financial audits of government operations across Oklahoma. In that time, she has exposed more than $10 million in fraud and waste, leading to the indictment or resignation of six elected officials.

“Gary Jones gave me the opportunity to create a plan that cleared up a five-year audit backlog,” Cindy Byrd says. “He supported my plan to hold regional training sessions for county officials and, when I went after corruption, he always stood right with me. Gary has always hired the best accountants possible and gives everyone the tools they need to monitor how our leaders spend the taxpayers’ money. The hard-working citizens of Oklahoma deserve an Auditor who will build upon the foundation Gary Jones has established.”

Cindy Byrd is the current Oklahoma Deputy State Auditor for Local Government Services. She is a CPA, member of the Oklahoma Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, and of the American Board of Forensic Accountants. In the last fiscal year, Cindy Byrd oversaw 304 of the 411 audit performed by the agency.

Although this is Byrd’s first attempt at elective office, she has drawn strong support from Republican activists and elected officials familiar the functions of the job.

Byrd faces two opponents in the Republican primary on June 26 – Edmond businessman Charlie Prater and John Uzzo, who sought legislative office in 2016, as a Democrat.

The general election will take place in November.

