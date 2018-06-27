From a friend: Tom Guild should suspend campaigning and support Kendra Horn in the Democratic runoff for the 5th District Congressional seat

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel publisher

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – When I was younger, philosophical rigor (which some marginalize as ideological) was the most important consideration as I looked at decisions about my votes in elections. It remains important but not quite controlling in my voting decisions.

Over time I have come to believe that the heart of a person seeking public office is an important aspect in my personal (including public endorsement) decisions.

The community newspaper I manage endorsed Tom Guild for the Fifth Congressional District nomination of the Democratic Party. I did so with a sincere heart.

We have been friends since 1990. In recent years, our differences on public policy intensified. That did not erode our friendship. I believe his heart is good and that he means well. I included him in our endorsement list on the merits as I perceived them at the time we finished our June print edition.

I believe the public interest is best served by having strong candidates in both major parties (and among independents and libertarians, as well).

The incumbent Republican, Steve Russell, is a formidable contender for reelection in November. I will have friends in both camps in the upcoming general election.

Tom qualified for the runoff despite a dramatic collapse in support after a serious lapse in judgment. He has apologized. I believe his apology was and is sincere. I hope voters will remember his idealism and his behavior on his best days, and forgive him for the signage incident.

I encourage Tom to suspend campaigning and to endorse Kendra Horn, who nearly won the Democratic nomination outright.

I make this request publicly without advance consultation with anyone.