Fourth Annual “Print on Paseo” opens First Friday (July 6) Gallery Walk

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The July Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk will take place on July 6, from 6 – 9 p.m. Over 20 galleries will host opening receptions featuring more than 80 artists.

The Paseo Art Space will present the Paseo Arts Association’s (PAA) 4th Annual Print on Paseo, which will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo July 6 – 28.

Through this juried exhibition, the PAA strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers, while offering the public an opportunity to learn about the different methods of printmaking. Juror Alan Atkinson will present awards during the First Friday Gallery Walk at 7 p.m.

In between galleries, visitors can grab a monster wrap or stacker sandwich from Rolling Café. Zebra Snow will offer their many favors of shaved ice to cool the palate.

Featured singer/songwriter Paxton Pennington will entertain with music aimed toward guitar-based pop. Hailing from Norman Oklahoma, Pennington released his first EP titled ‘Try Me On’ at just the age of 18, in the Fall of 2014.

After releasing his EP, Pennington received a sudden e-mail and multiple phone calls, from Oklahoma City based singer/ songwriter, Graham Colton. The two began to collaborate — jump- starting Pennington’s musical style and career.

In 2017, Pennington released his newest EP titled ‘Open Sea.’ Since collaborat- ing with Colton and releasing ‘Open Sea,’ Pennington has found himself better established, particularly within the Oklahoma music scene.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between N.W. 27 & 30 Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. Five restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

To learn more, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email at amanda@ thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.