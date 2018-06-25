Editorial Discretion: For Republicans, Gentner Drummond is the best choice as Attorney General
The City Sentinel Endorsement
In terms of legal experience and courtroom ability, Gentner Drummond is the best choice Republicans can make in the Tuesday, June 26 primary. The City Sentinel listed him among those we support, in the June print edition’s primary endorsements. Here is a more formal and explicit statement of support.
If you believed every press release from the current occupant of the state attorney general’s office (whether from his campaign or his agency), you would conclude the state has never been in better hands. If you accept at face value every single news story about the challenger, Mr. Drummond, you would suspect some sort of moral leper wants to run the A.G.’s office.
And there is this: He is not an ally of the status quo in Oklahoma.
Prosecutorial discretion is a one thing, but prosecutorial paralysis is another.
On the one hand, this current appointed A.G. wants to take credit for damn near every good thing that has happened in the Sooner State over the past 16 months. On the other hand, he says critics of his office’s role in sustaining (rather than ending) the shameful gap in the processing of rape kits by law enforcement agencies simply don’t understand how the A.G.’s works.
Priorities at the A.G.’s office are set at the top. Press releases distributed on the government’s dime do not always represent properly-arranged priorities. Sometimes they represent government as usual. And government as usual is the last thing Oklahomans want or need in 2018.
“The people of Oklahoma did not choose a lobbyist from Washington, D.C., to be their attorney general. He was handed the keys to that office with the stroke of Mary Fallin’s pen. Fortunately, the people of Oklahoma will have the final say in who serves them as attorney general.”
With every vicious advertisement and hard exchange, it has become clearer that Oklahoma deserves better.