Former OCU player Lou Dunbar II drafted to Harlem Globetrotters

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The world famous exhibition basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, announced their 12th annual player draft, selecting five players, including Lou Dunbar II of Oklahoma City University, son of legendary Globetrotters showman and coach Sweet Lou Dunbar.

Lou Dunbar II, is a 6-3 guard who earned All-Sooner Athletic Conference honors for Oklahoma City University this past season. As a junior, he scored 22-or-more points in nine games, including a 50-point outing against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) where Dunbar shot 11-of-14 from three-point range. The Houston native shot better than 40-percent from three-point range in each of his four seasons.

Also selected were 2018 College Slam Dunk Champion Joseph Kilgore of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; point guard Lili Thompson (the only female) of NCAA women’s national champion Notre Dame; Manchester United and French national soccer team midfielder Paul Pogba, a passionate basketball fan; and Thor Björnsson, the reigning “World’s Strongest Man” winner, a “Game of Thrones” actor, and a former Icelandic pro basketball player.

Thompson joins the exclusive club as the 17th female player.in the team’s history.

“The Globetrotters have always been open-minded about who plays for us, as well as who we select in our draft,” said Sweet Lou Dunbar, the Globetrotters’ longtime director of player personnel. “Having exciting players who can electrify fans with their athletic ability is obviously great, but our players need to be more than that, too. This year’s group of draftees really fits the bill on what we look for.”

Past team draftees have included future Globetrotters, as well as high-profile celebrities and sports figures.

Five current Globetrotter players on the roster as draft picks include: Anthony “Ant” Atkinson (2007), Tay “Firefly” Fisher and William “Bull” Bullard (2008), Corey “Thunder” Law (2013), and Devan “Beast” Douglas (2016).

Celebrity picks have ranged from international and domestic superstars Tim Howard in 2009, Lionel Messi in 2011, and Neymar Jr. in 2016; Olympic champions Usain Bolt in 2012, and Missy Franklin in 2016; baseball greats Mariano Rivera in 2013, and Aaron Judge in 2017; and Hollywood icon Kevin Hart in 2016.

Wilt Chamberlain played for the Globetrotters for one year, between college and joining the NBA. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson played in the 1950s, before his baseball career. And NBA great Magic Johnson played in a single game.

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters® have been known for one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years.

Throughout their history, the original Harlem Globetrotters have played in 123 countries and territories on six continents. Their games have been known to break down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.

Inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans over nine decades, including popes, kings, queens, and presidents.

