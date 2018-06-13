Positive Tomorrows breaks ground on new facility in Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – After meeting its $10.2 million Building Success Capital Campaign goal, Positive Tomorrows broke ground on a new facility in Oklahoma City on June 12.

Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only private, tuition free elementary school and social service agency specifically serving homeless children.

The campaign, co-chaired by Judy Love and Todd Lechtenberger, funds a new facility that will more than double the school’s capacity and will serve more grade levels.

The new 30,000 sq. ft. facility will be located at 901. N. Villa, adjacent to NorthCare Mental Health Center’s new campus on General Pershing Boulevard between May and Villa Avenues. The school will serve students ages birth through the 8th grade.

The facility will include a gymnasium, open commons area, a library, spaces for art and music, a special education classroom, outdoor learning areas, and a storm shelter.

Positive Tomorrows plans to move into the facility and begin school in fall of 2019. “In a city reporting over 9,000 homeless children, we feel a responsibility to serve more students,” said Susan Agel, Positive Tomorrows President and Principal. “We are thrilled to take this step forward today, and to move toward serving more of our community’s most vulnerable children.”

Students at Positive Tomorrows receive an intensive, individualized education while their parents get the support they need to create a better life from the Positive Tomorrow’s team.

A non-profit, Positive Tomorrows has been educating homeless children and helping their families break the cycle of homelessness for over 28 years.

Naming opportunities including bricks ($250) and cubbies ($500) for the new facility are still available for purchase. To learn more, visit PositiveTomorrows.org.

Building-Success. Due to rain, the recent groundbreaking event was held next door, inside Northcare, where donors, board members, volunteers and community supporters gathered for photos and remarks about the new facility.

Last year, Edmond resident Nissa Richison pledged a lead gift of $2 million. Additional donors include the Chickasaw Nation, Devon Energy, Inasmuch Foundation, E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, Vince & Marti White, Arnall Family Foundation, Cresap Foundation, Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, LaDonna and Herman Meinders, Nancy and George Records, Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, Ronnie and Shahnaaz Irani, Katie McClendon, Gene Rainbolt, Gaye and Ken Rees, and the Sarkeys Foundation.

Positive Tomorrows is a United Way Partner Agency, an Oklahoma A+ School, and is accredited by the North Central Association, a regional Accreditation Division of AdvancED.

“We’re trying to create that sense of hope,” said Agel. “Once you have that, you can plan for the future, you can graduate from high school, you can go to college, you can have a job – you can do really well.”

For more information, visit positivetomorrows.org.