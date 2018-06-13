Oklahoma City businessmen Feehan and Werner honored for trades training curricula

Staff Report

The Global Learning Center at Oral Roberts University recognized Todd Feehan, owner of Dad’s Plumbing, and Jack Werner, owner of A to Z Commercial and Residential Inspections, at ORU’s Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Conference on May 17 with the ORU AVR Education Impact Award.

The award was given for their work through the training company LIZROM in developing trades training curricula that will be accessible on a smart phone.

Fred Green with the Francis Tuttle business incubator guided Feehan and Werner toward their goal to build interactive trades training. Sandler Training connected them to Michael Mathews at ORU’s Global Learning Center.

“We have been to numerous universities and private companies in Oklahoma and Texas,” Werner said. “No place holds a candle to what ORU has created and willingly shares from their Global Learning Center regarding augmented reality and virtual reality.”

Shortages in the skilled trades workforce, the need for training, and the opportunities for skilled trades workers motivated Werner and Feehan to develop the curricula.

“We believe we can have individuals earning double the minimum wage on their first job within a matter of months,” Werner said, “followed by steady increases and the opportunity to own their own businesses.”

“Study after study shows that through augmented reality training, students can learn much more, much faster at far less cost,” said Feehan.

Editor’s Note: Werner and Feehan are regular columnists in the monthly print edition of The City Sentinel.