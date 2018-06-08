Diversity Center hosts inaugural art exhibit where “Every Picture Tells A Story”

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – An exhibition of contemporary art by Trace Logan, a local artist and member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be on display through June 30 at the Diversity Center of Oklahoma.

Supported by a grant from the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), Logan’s exhibit themed Every Picture Tells A Story is on display now at 2242 N.W. 39th Street in Oklahoma City.

“We’ve been told that every picture tells a story and we’ve also been told there’s more than one side to a story,” said Logan. The pictures in the Diversity Center’s inaugural art exhibition tell multiple stories based on the viewer’s own experiences and perspective. In this instance every picture tells multiple stories.”

The exhibit consists of 12 digital composites, or digital collages, that combine old photographs from various sources as well as more recent photographs taken by the artist. According to Logan the pieces incorporate drawings, abstract paintings and mixed media works utilizing art software to alter and rework the different elements to form a cohesive image.

The artist portrays topics such as identity, perception, and bias as well as conflicts between personal and public personas, which are represented by hidden, visible, and partially visible elements within the digital composites “

Maintaining a level of ambiguity in the work is important to Logan as it allows each viewer to project their own experiences and feelings onto the piece,” said Kelley Blair, Diversity Center executive director.

A native Philadelphian, Tracie has lived in Oklahoma City for many years. With an early background in graphic design, his bold style, using well defined lines and borders, is more typically found in commercial art applications.

Logan’s desire to understand what motivations, fears, and experiences dictate people’s actions led him to earn a psychology degree at Oklahoma City University and to experience “a decade long stint in mental health,” according to a press release received by The City Sentinel.

“I experiment with color, texture, and composition to create pieces that are visually compelling, show depth and complexity of space without getting bogged down with culturally loaded objects,” Logan said in her artist statement.

“In that spirit I use palette knives, acrylic paint, computer software, pen and ink, water, my camera, scraps of paper, rulers, painter’s tape … any item at hand, because my focus is the aesthetic and what I use to express my message is to me, inconsequential.”

Regarding the exhibit, Logan said, “I would like to acknowledge both the Diversity Center and the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) for their support and assistance.”

To learn more about Trace Logan’s art, email logantracef@gmail.com or visit the Logan Art Facebook page.

The Diversity Center, provides both health and mental health services to central Oklahoma’s LGBTQ+ community and will be hosting several activities in June in conjunction with Pride month.

The Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., evening and weekends by appointment only. For more information, call 405-252-0372 or visit diversitycenterofoklahoma.org.