Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® supports Oklahoma education
Story by Darla Shelden on April 6, 2018
Staff Report
The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS is supporting Oklahoma education by sending a number of REALTORS members to volunteer at schools to help with testing during the walkout.
The teacher walkout is during a time when state testing needs to be done so schools can remain eligible for federal funding. During this time, the schools are seeking volunteers to help monitor and proctor testing to remain on schedule.
REALTOR members told The City Sentinel that they will always step up for Oklahoma education and better funding for our schools, children and teachers. They are encouraging you to show your support and stand with Oklahoma education by visiting okrealtors.com/4okedu.