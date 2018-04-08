NewView Oklahoma to host acclaimed artist John Bramblitt in May

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. – In partnership with the Delta Gamma Alumnae Chapter of Oklahoma City, NewView Oklahoma will host Haptic: Creating Art by Touch on Friday, May 4 from 7 – 10 p.m. Haptic will feature acclaimed artist and author John Bramblitt.

Sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, Haptic will take place at Dunlop Codding on Film Row, 609 W. Sheridan, in Oklahoma City. The event will include art, hors d’oeuvres, libations and a live auction.

The evening will showcase a lecture with Bramblitt, who began to paint in 2001 when he lost his sight due to epilepsy. Bramblitt will discuss and demonstrate his unique painting techniques. Work completed during his presentation will then be auctioned.

Bramblitt’s works have been sold in over twenty countries earning international recognition, including three Presidential Service awards, for his innovative art workshops.

“I see the world differently now than when I was sighted, both in a physical way but also emotionally, these paintings are my most earnest and sincere means of trying to understand what true perception is,” Bramblitt said.

In order to create art, Bramblitt has developed a method of using textured paints to feel his way around the canvas.

“When I lost my sight, I thought I would be cast into a world of darkness; to my surprise this is not what happened,” Bramblitt added. “Being an artist, this gave me a way to explore this new perceptual world that I found myself in, and more importantly a way to reach out and connect with those around me.”

The event will include collaborative artwork by between established local artists and visually impaired Creative Visions students that will be on display and available for purchase.

General admission is $40. Entry to the VIP First Look and Artists Meet & Greet costs $150. Purchase tickets online or call Tiffany Henley at 405-602-0780.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the programs and services offered by NewView Oklahoma.

On Saturday, May 5, the Oklahoma Museum of Art (OKMOA), at 415 Couch Drive, partnering with New View Oklahoma, will host a lecture, book signing, and family workshop with artist John Bramblitt.

At 11 a.m. John will give and lecture and demonstration in which he will discuss his story and his approach to creating art as he works on a canvas live. Participants will get to experience a display of his artwork by touch. Tickets are $5 for non-members, free for members. Ticket will be sold on a first come, first served basis at the Museum box office beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

At 12:30 p.m. John will be signing his book, Shouting in the Dark: My Journey Back to the Light. Books will be available for purchase in the Museum Store.

John will lead a family workshop from 2 – 4 p.m., which is open to those who are sighted, those with vision impairment, or who are blind. The event will begin with a tour of the exhibition A New Art: A Milestone Collection Fifty Years Later. Verbal description, music, and tactile elements will be incorporated into the tour.

Next, John will lead a painting activity with all participants in the studio. Those who are sighted will wear blindfolds as they create their art. Check begins at 2 p.m . at the Museum Theater lobby podium.

This workshop is limited to 35 people. Pre-registration is recommended. Tickets are $5 per person and are available online, or by calling 405-278-8213. Registration is also available in person at the museum admissions desk during normal business hours.

Since 1949, NewView Oklahoma has been a life-changing source of hope and empowerment for Oklahomans living with blindness and visual impairment. NewView provides services such as low vision rehabilitation, employment, and support services to create the opportunity to live independently.

NewView’s Oklahoma City facility, located in Chesapeake Community Plaza at 710 W. Wilshire Blvd. is the state’s only full-service low vision clinic.

Rehabilitation services are provided by the organization’s Low Vision Center, at 5986 S. Yale Avenue in KingsPointe Plaza in Tulsa, partnered with the Lesley L. Walls Vision Center at Northeastern State University Broken Arrow’s Oklahoma College of Optometry. Both facilities maintain a Vision Rehabilitation Department and administrative staff.

To learn more about NewView Oklahoma’s programs or clinical services, call 405-232-4644 or visit newviewoklahoma.org. For more information about John Bramblitt, visit bramblitt.com.