Chief Justice Kane Assembly Knights of Columbus to honor Major Ed Pulido, journalist/educator Pat McGuigan

Billie Rodely

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Chief Justice Kane Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 848 will honor two Oklahoma men for civic service and community leadership the evening of Saturday, April 14.

Lou Falsetti, comptroller for the Chief Justice Kane Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, said in a letter that this year’s awards will “honor civic service as well as church and community service.”

The Chief Justice Kane award goes to Major Edward Pulido, U.S. Army (ret.), recognizing “his commitment to our military veterans in our local and national community. The civic award recognizes an individual who exemplifies the best in serving others. Major Ed travels the country advocating for the rights of all veterans.”

According to his official biography, Major Ed is a “Founder of Warrior Nation, a movement focused on the rights of liberty, freedom and patriotism, with an autobiography entitled ‘Warrior for Freedom: Challenge, Triumph and Change, the Major Ed Pulido Story.’

“Major Pulido has a degree in Military Science, Marketing, and Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Logistics Management/Human Relations. He attained the Rank of Major in his 19-year military career and on May 16, 2005, he was medically retired from the United States Army. On the 17th of August, 2004, Major Pulido hit an Improvised Explosive Device (I.E.D) or roadside bomb while serving with the Coalition Military Assistance Training Team under the command of General David Petraeus.” Extensive injuries to his left knee led to amputation of Pulido’s left leg in October 2004.

Pulido is a founder of the “Warriors for Freedom” organization, which … helps veterans and their families, a mission for which he works tirelessly.” With his wife Karen, Major Pulido has two daughters. The family lives in Edmond.

Pulido is no stranger to the Knights. He was keynote speaker at the 2013 banquet of the Assembly, when the group presented the Excalibur Award to Archbishop Eusebius J. Beltran, and the Kane Award to Carol Herrick, for her work with Operation Home Front, a group serving America’s military families.

The Knights’ Excalibur Award will go to journalist and educator Patrick B. McGuigan. The recognition goes to a member of the Knights of Columbus for “service to both the church and community.” A member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, McGuigan and his wife, Pamela, have raised four children, and now have six grandchildren.

McGuigan has in two different periods of service, Falsetti wrote, “devoted his time to helping our youth as a teacher at Justice Alma Wilson SeeWorth Academy,” a public alternative charter school, and at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School. McGuigan also worked as a substitute teacher at the ASTEC Charter Schools, teaching art, social science and other subjects. A certified teacher in 10 subject areas, McGuigan has worked as a substitute at many public and private schools throughout the city area. Additionally, he delivered the 1995 Henry Lecture at Oklahoma Baptist University.

A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, McGuigan has won numerous awards for reporting and commentary, in areas as varied as legal policy, education and arts/entertainment. His 1995 editorial for The Oklahoman on First Responders and rescuers after the the Murrah Bombing (“The Rose”) won first place recognition from the Associated Press/Oklahoma News Editors.

He has previously served as Faithful Navigator for the Kane Assembly, and as Grand Knight for the Oklahoma Council No. 1038. He is also a past member of the Board at the Santa Fe Family Life Center.

The Kane Award honors Matthew John Kane, the first Roman Catholic to serve in a statewide office in the early days of Oklahoma statehood. Kane was a member of the state Supreme Court, and was chosen by his colleagues to serve as chief justice. The fourth degree assembly of the Knights hosting the awards dinner is named for Kane. His descendant, Matthew John Kane IV, is a judge in Osage County (Pawhuska) and a member of the Oklahoma Knights of Columbus Council No. 1038.

Past recipients of the Kane Award include Mary Fallin, David Walters, Frank Lucas, Don Nickles, Frank Keating, and Dan Webber, educators Burns Hargis and James Halligan, national commentator Deal Hudson and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Excalibur Award evokes Knightly traditions, recalling the legends of King Arthur and the righteousness he sought as he reigned over Camelot.

Past recipients of Excalibur include Paul Weigl, Jim O’Brien (who administered the Center of Family Love in Okarche), Willard Patocka, Dale Harrison and Richard Schulte, as well as the late Joe Schneider, Max Schmidt, Henry Roewe, Gabe Duty, Ernie Chastain and George Denelsbeck. Each of these men have played key leadership roles for the Knights of Columbus in the state of Oklahoma.

This year’s awards ceremony is part of the local Assembly’s annual celebration of founding of the fourth degree of the Knights, and will be held Saturday, April 14 in the parish’s Connor Center, after 5 p.m. Vigil Mass at Our Lady’s Cathedral, 3214 N. Lake Avenue. A reception and the dinner will follow the Vigil. For information or to RSVP for tickets ($30 per person), contact Lou Falsetti at lfalsetti57@gmail.com. To assist with planning, please respond by April 6.

NOTE: A long-time radio and television journalist, Billie Rodely is an award-winning reporter, and a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Over the past decade, she has occasionally written for both The City Sentinel newspaper and the CapitolBeatOK.com news website.