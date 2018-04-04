Celebrate spring at First Friday Gallery Walk

Staff Report

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for April will take place on Friday, April 6, 6-10 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have 20 galleries featuring over 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.

Don’t miss the opening ceremony for local photographer Jim Reznicek’s show titled “Hidden Treasures: Seeing into the Unseen” in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo. Deeply influenced by his Christian faith, Reznicek’s fine art works include landscapes, macro and still life images you will be sure to love.

Enjoy the live music performance of Grant Adams, a local singer/songwriter whose “Oklahoma pop/rock” style is influenced by contemporary Christian music, country music and rock and roll.

Whether you’re craving classic American cuisine or authentic Mexican food, the food trucks featured at April’s First Friday will have you covered.

BlueJ’s Happy Wagon offers a refreshing new spin on a variety of tasty American dishes and desserts. In the mood for Mexican food? Grab a street taco, quesadilla or burrito from Taco Addict.

The next time you find yourself hungry for brunch food, hit the Paseo’s newest breakfast joint, Buttermilk. Located on the southeast corner of Pueblo on Paseo, Paseo’s newest development, Buttermilk offers a delicious selection that includes biscuit sandwiches, a smoothie bowl and mimosas. The Paseo Arts Association asserts: “Visit Buttermilk at 605 N 28th, Suite A, for a breakfast that is sure to blow you away!”

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Four restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.