OKC new green recycle carts arrive – but don’t use until July

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City neighborhoods have received the delivery of approximately 75,000 new, large recycling carts. But the carts are not to be used until July.

Since delivery of the new, larger recycling carts began on February 26, crews have dropped off about 2,500-3,000 per day. The City aims to complete delivery all of the new 190,000-plus carts by May 31.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm these new carts are receiving,” says Jim Linn, the City’s solid waste superintendent. “From emails to phone calls and all over social media, the program is already proving a great success. But people should keep using their ‘Little Blue’ bins until June 1, then use their new carts in July.”

The new recycling program roll-out schedule:

• Now through May 31: Large, green recycling cart delivery to eligible customers

• June 1: End of “Little Blue” bin recycling collection. No recycling collection for one month.

• Early July: Large, green recycling cart collection begins every other week.

The City will suspend all recycling in June so crews can transition from the side-loading trucks used for “Little Blue” to trucks with automated side arms for the new green carts

During June, customers are encouraged to store clean recycling in their large green carts, or take their recycling to a local drop-off center.

“We expect to see lots of very full carts during our first few weeks of pick-up,” said Linn.

The City will send out postcards to customers reminding them to stop using their “Little Blue” bins, and letting them know when their new, every-other-week recycling schedule will start. A public education campaign is planned to teach people what and how to recycle in the green carts.

When the new program starts, customers may keep their current “Little Blue” bins and re-purpose them as they choose, or put them in their new big green cart for pickup.

“While we’d like to encourage everyone to give recycling a try, we also recognize it’s not for everyone,” said Linn. “If you wish to opt out of our recycling program, please follow the instructions on our Opt Out page.”

According to the city’s website, the new carts will hold about five times the amount of materials as the current blue bins and will have wheels and a lid. The carts will also allow residents to recycle cardboard.

The City’s current “Little Blue” recycling bins lets you recycle plastics, glass, household paper and aluminum.

For more information about the City’s trash and recycling program, call Utilities Customer Service at 405-297-2833. Visit okc.gov/recycle for general recycling program information, or visit okc.gov/mytrashday to find your trash, recycling and bulky waste pick-up schedule.