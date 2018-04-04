CASA presents “An Evening to Remember” fundraiser in May

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Oklahoma County will host its annual fundraising celebration themed, “An Evening to Remember: A Night of Stars,” on Friday, May 4. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m.at Aloft Hotel, 200 N. Walnut Avenue, in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown district.

The program will highlight the power of change a volunteer can make through compassionate advocacy. This year’s event will honor Kappa Alpha Theta Oklahoma City Alumnae Chapter for their long partnership with CASA of Oklahoma County.

“We are thrilled to be honored at this year’s An Evening to Remember: A Night of Stars,” said LeAnn Lienhard, Oklahoma City Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Chapter member. “The event will recognize all those who give their time and talent to support CASA and its cause to recruit, train and provide a voice for children in foster care.

“For many years our Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Chapter has supported our local CASA program through our fundraising efforts,” Lienhard added. “As an organization of women committed to spreading the widest influence for good, we have contributed thousands of dollars over the years to CASA of Oklahoma County.”

Founded in 1916, Kappa Alpha Theta OKC Alumnae Chapter is a charitable and educational organization whose mission is to keep Theta alumnae connected to each other and to ongoing fraternity activities and community businesses.

The Oklahoma City Chapter currently has nearly 350 dues-paying members – one of the largest of the 183 Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae chapters.

CASA of Oklahoma County, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that trains and supports volunteer advocates to speak for the best interest of children in the foster system. The program serves over 700 of the nearly 2000 children in the Oklahoma County juvenile court system each year.

“The philanthropic support and partnership of the Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae is invaluable to CASA of Oklahoma County,” said CASA executive director Jennie Hill, “We are so excited to honor their historic support for CASA and commitment to ensuring that foster children in Oklahoma County have an advocate.

“I would encourage all community members to join us at this year’s Evening to Remember to celebrate ways CASA can continue to grow volunteer advocacy for Oklahoma County’s most vulnerable youth,” Hill added.

According to organizers, An Evening to Remember serves as a reminder of the hopes and needs of the thousands of children in state custody.

“The 2018 theme is inspired by the twin stars of Kappa Alpha Theta, which serve as a guiding light for the organization and its philanthropic endeavors,” Hill said.

Tickets for the event are $75 with sponsorship opportunities available. For more information on this event, visit okcountycasa.org



.