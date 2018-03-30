St. Baldrick’s OKC asks Oklahomans to again ‘brave the shave’ to fight childhood cancer

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Sunday, April 22, shaved heads and beaming smiles will abound as St. Baldrick’s OKC will hold its annual fund-raising event in the Western Avenue Corridor at VZD’s and Becks Garage.

Registration will begin at noon, with head-shaving starting at 1 p.m. Festivities will include head shaving, bands, games for the kids, food trucks, and more. Volunteers raise money to be used throughout the year by shaving the hair off their heads in exchange for donations.

“This is such an exciting event for everyone. It is built around making a difference in the lives of so many children whose lives have been touched by cancer,” St. Baldrick’s OKC committee member Carrie Hulett said. “We look forward to seeing all the familiar faces and many new ones who want to contribute to the cause of helping kids.”

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is an all volunteer charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures and conquering childhood cancer so survivors can live long and healthy lives. The foundation funds more childhood cancer research grants than any entity outside of the U.S. government.

“We expect everyone who comes out to have a great time while benefiting a great cause,” said St. Baldrick’s OKC committee member Becky Hardin. “Even if you don’t want to give up your hair, we encourage you to support this great cause either with a donation or by spending money with one of our sponsors. It’s all about helping these kids and we encourage everyone to do their part.”

The event, will be hosted by local TV celebrity Chad Stevens and KFOR meteorologist Damien Lodes. It will feature live entertainment that includes Mike Hosty, Everything Goes Dance Studio, Aalim Belly Dancers, and Salli. Bands will perform at VZD from 4 – 7 p.m.

Several local food truck dining options will be available including Saucee Sicilian, Big Truck Tacos and Metro Mini Donuts. Belle Isle Brewery, Prairie Artisan Ales, Coop Ale Brewery, Raising Canes and Anthem Brewery will also be donating to the cause.

The St. Baldricks foundation distributes more than $200 million in grants to fund more childhood cancer research. To learn more, visit StBaldricks.org

“For those who have never ‘braved the shave,’ come out and see what it’s all about – you won’t regret it,” Hardin added. “There are so many great stories that come out of this event every year and we are so thankful for everyone who participates.”

To get involved in the Oklahoma City St Baldrick’s event, contact Liz at 405-822-7799 or LizWolf68@hotmail.com for shaving information. To volunteer, contact Theresa Hurt at 405-816-2727 or StBaldrickokc1@gmail.com.