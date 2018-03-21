New Trade Organization Working with Business and Medical Communities to Develop Responsible Rules and Regulations for Medical Cannabis



New Health Solutions Oklahoma (NHSO) Focused on a Safe, Regulated Medical Marketplace

OKLAHOMA CITY – New Health Solutions Oklahoma, Inc. (NHSO) a new trade association which describes itself as “dedicated to advancing emerging public health and economic development sectors in Oklahoma,” announced on Tuesday (March 20) its intention to advocate for the responsible and timely implementation of a medical cannabis program in Oklahoma. “

Medical cannabis products have been successfully used to provide relief and comfort to cancer patients, veterans with severe PTSD, and tens of thousands of men and women suffering from debilitating pain and illness,” said Bud Scott, the group’s executive director. “Research has also shown that medical cannabis administered in liquid form can provide potentially life-saving treatment to children with severe and dangerous epileptic seizures. These are the people that State Question 788 is designed to help.”

Oklahoma voters will have an opportunity to legalize medical cannabis on June 26, 2018 when they vote on State Question 788. A recent SoonerPoll (https://soonerpoll.com/absent-any-funded-opposition-medical-marijuana-headed-for-passage/) found that fully 62 percent of Oklahomans support the ballot measure.

Scott said his organization will work with the business and medical communities as well as the Oklahoma Legislature to ensure that, should SQ 788 pass, the state has the legal infrastructure needed to support the implementation of a safe, fairly regulated medical cannabis program.

For example, NHSO is actively working with the medical community to develop model language for legislation and regulations that would ensure that only qualified medical professionals could recommend medical cannabis as a treatment, and that enforcement measures were in place to prevent abuse or overuse. NHSO is also working with the business community to protect the rights of employers.

“We believe in the right of every business to enforce a drug-free workplace,” said Scott. “The implementation of a medical marijuana program should never interfere with workplace safety. We are working hand-in-hand with the business community to advocate for strongly worded legislative language that protects the rights of employers.”

Scott said NHSO would collaborate with law enforcement and mental health professionals on public policy. NHSO is also committed to reaching out to opponents of SQ 788 and medical cannabis to hear their concerns and address them with responsible legislation and rule-making. “

Whether or not you support State Question 788, we can all agree that fair, responsible and enforceable rules and regulations are important for any medical product,” said Scott. “My invitation to skeptics of medical cannabis and opponents of SQ 788 is this: share your concerns and let’s see if we can’t address them through proactive legislative work.”

Scott said his legislative advocacy is taking place now, before the vote on SQ 788, to ensure that responsible rules and regulations are in place prior to the transition to legalized medical cannabis.

About New Health Solutions Oklahoma: Located in the heart of Oklahoma City, NHSO consists of members of Oklahoma’s business, medical, legal and agricultural communities committed to supporting new economic opportunities and healthy enterprises. Representing a broad spectrum of experience, skillets, and interests, NHSO brings a wealth of knowledge and assets to the development of public policy and market opportunities, specifically related to the emerging medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma. Through responsible regulations, public education and community outreach, we strive to provide Oklahoman’s with access to new forms of medical relief, while creating innovative investment opportunities. NHSO and its members are committed to working with the business, medical, legal and agricultural community to ensure the responsible development of the medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma, while preserving public health, deterring drug and alcohol abuse by Oklahoma’s youths, and combating the illicit drug trade.