‘Montage of Sound’ on March 20 from Oklahoma City’s Brightmusic

Staff Report

On Tuesday, March 20, Oklahoma City’s Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present the fourth concert of its 2017-18 season, “Montage of Sound.” An ensemble of winds, accompanied by viola and piano, will present a collection of significant but rarely-heard shorter chamber pieces by an eclectic mix of 19th- and 20th-century European composers.

The works on the program include Gaetano Donizetti, Trio for Flute, Bassoon & Piano, Franz Schubert, Auf dem Strom, D. 943, (for tenor, horn & piano), Émile Paladilhe, Solo pour Hautbois (“Solo for Oboe” and piano), and Ralph Vaughan Williams, Four Hymns for Tenor, Viola & Piano.

Also featured are these works: Madeleine Dring, Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano, Benjamin Britten, Canticle III, “Still Falls the Rain,” op. 55 (for tenor, horn & piano), and

Francis Poulenc, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano.

Once again, Brightmusic is deploying “the A Team” for the listening pleasure of the loyal audience. Performing “Montage” musicians will include: Dr. Mark Neumann, Viola (Associate Professor of Music (Viola), University of Oklahoma; violist with the OKC Philharmonic Orchestra), Parthena Owens, Flute ( Associate Instructor of Flute at Oklahoma City University; flutist with the OKC and Norman Philharmonic Orchestras), and Lisa Harvey-Reed, Oboe (Instructor of Oboe at Oklahoma City University, 1986-2017; Principal Oboist of the OKC, Lawton and Norman Philharmonic Orchestras). Lisa is also a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic.

Other performers for this magnificent Montage include Rodney Ackmann, Bassoon ( Associate Professor of Music, Bassoon at the University of Oklahoma; Principal Bassoonist with the OKC Philharmonic), Dr. Kate Pritchett, Horn ( Associate Professor of Horn at Oklahoma City University; Principal Hornist, OKC and Lawton Philharmonic Orchestras) , Dr. Amy I-Lin Cheng, Piano



(Lecturer of Piano, University of Michigan; concert and collaborative pianist, in the clarinet-piano ensemble of Duo Clarion and the violin-clarinet-piano ensemble Trio Solari, and Brightmusic board member), Ruirui Ouyang, Piano (DMA candidate in Piano Performance at the University of Oklahoma), and Andrew Ranson, Tenor. Andrew Has performed with multiple regional and touring opera productions.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, in the serene worship space at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID. More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website