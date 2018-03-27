Energy executive Martha Burger becomes OCU’s first female President

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Energy industry executive Martha Burger has been named the next president of Oklahoma City University. The announcement was made on Sunday by OCU Board Chairman Ron Norick. Burger will become the 18th president and first female president of the 114-year-old university July 1.

Burger is a former energy industry executive, most recently serving as senior vice president of human and corporate resources at Chesapeake Energy Corporation. She is very active in civic and professional organizations as well as statewide initiatives.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree rom the University of Central Oklahoma and a long history with Oklahoma City University, receiving her MBA from OCU in 1992 and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the university in 2012. She serves as a trustee at the University of Central Oklahoma and has been on the OCU Board of Trustees since 2008 and chairs its audit and finance committee.

“Martha Burger’s accomplishments in her career and her service to the university have prepared her well to serve as OCU’s next president,” Norick said. “She is the right person to guide our university forward. I am delighted that she has accepted the position, and I am very excited about the future of the university.”

Burger is co-founder of Amethyst Investments LLC. and a member of the board of directors of Tapstone Energy.

“I look forward to serving the students, faculty and staff of Oklahoma City University,” Burger said. “I love this community we live in and am honored to have a role developing students as they become active, engaged and productive citizens with a heart for service.”

Burger is active in civic and professional organizations and has served on the board of the Oklahoma State Board of Health, Oklahoma FFX Foundation, and the Central Oklahoma Humane Society. She was a vice chair of the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce.

She received the OCU Distinguished Alumni Award and the OCU Award of Excellence in Philanthropy.

President Robert Henry will continue leading Oklahoma City University until his retirement June 30.

“I am pleased to be handing the reins to Martha Burger,” Henry said. “She has been an active trustee and a strong advocate for OCU for many years. I look forward to a smooth transition and a bright future for the university.”