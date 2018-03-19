Capitol Report for March 10: A Democrat’s lament …, a 7 percent GPT seems like punishment …, and McGuigan’s fond farewell

In his Capitol Report segment for Saturday, March 10, Patrick B. McGuigan pointed to a commentary by Mike W. Ray, which was posted on CapitolBeatOK.com. The essay detailed steps majority Republicans in the state House took to tinker with germaneness rules in order to change the purpose of legislation. Ray also outlined maneuvers those running the House took to keep Democratic measures bottled up without full consideration.

McGuigan noted that Democrats who opposed the “Step Up Oklahoma” tax hikes were punished with procedural steps, while Republican who took the same stance were not. Recalling his days as an editorialist at The Oklahoman, McGuigan remembered opposing such high-handed maneuvers when then-majority Democrats used them against then-minority Republicans. It wasn’t right then, and isn’t right now, he asserted.

Turning to the renewed push to increase taxes on the state’s oil and gas industry, the veteran political analyst said it seems some Oklahomans want to punish producers for doing what most had wanted them to do – improve production, regain market share and restore profitability – at the same time feeding state government revenues through taxes.

Reporter Alex Cameron, who has shared Capitol Report time with McGuigan for the past eight years, announced News9 was taking it in a new direction. McGuigan bid farewell to weekly viewers, thanking “literally hundreds” who had sought him out at stores and events in the state to thank him for his coverage.

McGuigan said he would remain involved in journalism, hoping thereby to combat the divisiveness and anger that afflicts the country. He thanked Cameron for working on the segment these past years, and the News9 staff for “making an old guy look good.” Cameron replied it had been a pleasure to work with McGuigan. The news9 reporter closed an era saying he hoped viewers would continue to follow stories on CapitolBeatOK.com, adding “if you want to hold it in your hands” to pick up The City Sentinel newspaper.

Watch the Capitol Report for March 10