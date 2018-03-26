By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Bring the whole family for holiday fun at the first ever Egg Hunt 5K Run on Saturday, March 31. Sponsored by the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department, the Easter celebration event will be held at Stars & Stripes Park, 3701 S. Lake Hefner Drive from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the 5K Run there will be a Tiny Tot Egg Hunt, a Kids Bunny Hop, the Easter Bunny and other fun activities. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m

The traditional Tiny Tot Egg Hunt for kids ages 0-5, and the half-mile Kids Bunny Hop for ages 6-12 will both get underway at 9:15 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in the traditional egg hunt. Older children run a half-mile course and hunt for eggs with goodies inside. Kids can also get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

At 10 a.m., the officially timed, first-ever Oklahoma City Egg Hunt 5K will begin, featuring eggs to find along the course. Each egg takes time off your official race time, and golden eggs will include a special prize. Runners can pick up a total of 10 eggs.

This race includes the timing chip and bib, finisher medal, a fanny pack for collecting eggs, and a water bottle. Walkers, wheelchairs and strollers are welcome. Only service animals are allowed.

Prizes will be awarded to the top overall male and female finishers for both official and unofficial times, plus age group awards. The age groups are 18 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+.

The awards ceremony will be held immediately following the race.

“We thought it would be fun to organize a family event for all ages that combines the fun of Easter egg hunting with exercise,” said Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Director Doug Kupper.

Packet pickup will be at OK Runner’s new location, 708 N. Broadway, in Automobile Alley. Packets will be available for pickup on Thursday, March 29, and Friday, March 30, from 12 – 7 p.m.

Event sponsors include: Communication Federal Credit Union, OK Runner, Oklahoma City Zoo, OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, Whole Foods Market, Wheeler District, Club Pilates Nichols Hills, OKC Boathouse Foundation, Climb Up, True Sky Credit Union, Raising Cane’s, HeyDay Entertainment, Classen Coffee Company, and Clarity Coffee.

Advanced registration for the Egg Hunt 5K is $35 or $40 on the day of the event. The Kids Bunny Hop and the Tiny Tot Egg Hunt registration price is $5 per participant.

Online registration closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 30. In-person registration will be available during packet pickup (cash only). Day-of registration will be available before the start of the race from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. (cash only).

Register for the Egg Hunt 5K online at okc.gov/parksignup and visit the event Facebook page for the latest details. For more event information, contact Becca Leon at 405.297.279 or rebecca.leon@okc.gov.