Oklahoma Earth Day events scheduled throughout April

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Since its founding in 1970, Earth Day is a worldwide annual event, celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This list highlights a few of the events scheduled throughout April to raise awareness of what Oklahomans can do to help protect the planet.

The Oklahoma City Parks Earth Day celebration will be held on Saturday, March 31. Volunteers can assist with spring plantings to help support Oklahoma City Parks. To RSVP, or for more details, contact Ally Ratliff at aratliff@thesca.org.

On Saturday, April 7, the Martin Nature Park Center Earthfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 pm., at 5000 West Memorial Road, in Oklahoma City. This event features a celebration of the Earth with ecofriendly games, crafts and activities. A trash truck will be on display for all the kids to explore. Advanced registration not required.

Volunteers are invited to grab their gloves and sunscreen and head out to the Arcadia Lake Sweep at Spring Creek Park, SE 15th Street, in Edmond, on Saturday, April 7 from 8-11 a.m. Participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last as well a hot-dog lunch. Trash bags and clean-up assignments will be given at the registration table. https://edmondok.com/339/Lake-Events-Activities

In celebration of National Arbor Month – also in April – volunteers can help beautify Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 N 36th Street, during a community tree planting event on Friday, April 13. from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will help plant trees for the Margaret Annis Boys Arboretum, while learning about proper tree planting, pruning and care. Deadline to register is April 12. Sign up here.

The Reaves Park Earth Day Festival will be held at 2501 Jenkins Avenue, in Norman, on Sunday, April 15. The event features family fun activities teaching the importance of protecting the earth including hands-on art projects, musical entertainment, mascots, pet adoption and more. The event runs from 12 to 5 p.m

The University of Central Oklahoma Earth Day Fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 19 featuring several environmental activities and information booths. Click here to participate.

The 13th Annual Lake Overholser & Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge Cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to join one of the 10 participating land-based teams. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Earl’s Rib Palace on Reno and the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust. Meet at the Overholser Pavilion, NW 14th & E. Overholser Drive. To register, call Karen Miles at 405-603-7749.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) will celebrate Earth Day with their annual Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride & Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 21. The event will take place at the OSU-OKC Precision Driving Training Center, 3501 W. Reno, in Oklahoma City. Participants will be able to test drive a number of electric vehicle models on a closed testing track.

Oklahoma City’s Myriad Botanical Garden Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 on the Great Lawn, 301 W. Reno. This event for people of all ages, will include crafts, scavenger hunts and activities all related to helping nature and the planet. Members $2; Nonmembers are $3.

EarthMonth@OU2018 will consist of a series of campus and public activities focused on local and global environmental concerns sponsored by members of the University of Oklahoma’s Environmental Portfolio and others. The university will highlight the importance of water by celebrating EarthMonth@OU during the 30 days between World Water Day (March 22) and Earth Day (April 22). For more information, visit the website.

The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Earth Day Party for the Planet will take place on Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Global Plaza. The celebration will help educate students and adults to become environmental and climate literate citizens who can be voices for change. The event is free with paid Zoo admission. For updates, visit okczoo.org.

For 2018, the Earth Day Network, the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, has developed the theme “End Plastic Pollution.” Littering beaches and landscapes, to clogging waste streams and landfills, the exponential growth of plastics is threatening earth’s survival. Earth Day 2018’s response is to provide the information and inspiration needed to help change human attitudes and behaviors concerning plastics. To get involved, visit earthday.org.