Attorneys plan campaign kickoff event to support Natalie Mai for District Judge

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (March 21, 2018) – Attorneys Peter Scimeca, Danny Williams and Scott Adams, will host a campaign kickoff fundraiser to support Natalie Mai for District Judge on Tuesday, March 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. The event will take place at Mickey Mantel Steakhouse, 7 S. Mickey Mantle Drive, in downtown Oklahoma City.

Mai is seeking the office of Oklahoma County District Judge, District 7, Office 5.

“Over the last decade, Natalie’s practice put her in the courtroom to protect the interest of business owners and individuals all over Oklahoma,” said Scimeca. “She knows the importance of upholding the rule of law so as to give an equal playing field to everyone in our communities. Natalie will be a great Judge and someone we can all count on for a fair opportunity to advocate for our clients.”

Oklahoma will hold nonpartisan general elections for local judicial offices on November 6. A primary election will take place on June 26. District Judges are elected for a four-year term.

“I will be a compassionate, yet impartial, decision maker who will vigorously pursue justice,” Mai said. “I understand adversity and have the determination to overcome it.”

At age 11, Mai and her mother left Vietnam and came to the United States to seek a better life. After moving to Oklahoma City, she attended Westmoore High School and graduated as valedictorian.

“In addition to school, I’ve always worked to help my parents, doing everything from sewing at home to cashiering, stocking, and bagging ice at our small convenience store.” she said.

While attending college, Natalie worked part time on campus yet earned enough credits to graduate early. She also worked full time each summer in various management internships learning sales, accounting, finance, and marketing.

After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, Natalie worked in banking, advising clients in asset growth and wealth management.

She soon returned to Oklahoma to be near her family and earned her Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

“I wanted to be a lawyer because I was fascinated with our complex legal system,” Natalie said. “I have spent my career helping others navigate their way through it.

“The legal community, especially the judiciary, is the foundation of what freedom and independence means to me,” she continued. “I was born in a country where the law is selective in its application and justice is hard to find, so it is important to me that the law be enforced fairly and equally.”

Natalie is the founding attorney of Duo Law Firm, P.L.L.C., 2800 N. Classen, in Oklahoma City. She opened her own law practice to provide personable and affordable legal representation to all members of the community. Natalie primarily practices civil, tax litigation, immigration and criminal law, but helps clients in other legal areas.

“As an attorney, I provide quality legal counsel to individuals and small-business owners throughout Oklahoma,” Natalie said. “Because of my family’s experiences, I understand the need for effective legal counsel that people can afford. As judge, I will be impartial, fair, and will work hard for the people of Oklahoma.

“I am proud to be an American and hope to serve the community that nurtured me into the person I am today.”

Natalie provides free legal work for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and for Oklahoma Lawyers for Children. She has served as chair of the Cornell University Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network in central and western Oklahoma since 2010. She graduated from the Trail Lawyers College in 2016 and from the Oklahoma Bar Association Leadership Academy in 2012.

Natalie’s husband Dereck is a district sales manager and operates small businesses in retail and merchant services. They have a daughter, Allie who is four years old.

“It would be an honor to serve the community that gave me the chance to achieve my American dream,” she said. “As your District Judge, I will serve you by working hard and being prepared, while treating all with respect, courtesy, and fairness.”

Attorney John W. Coyle, III will host a Campaign Breakfast to Support Natalie Mai for District Judge on Tuesday, April 3, at Kamp’s 1910 Café, 10 NE 10th Street, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to meet Natalie and learn more about her candidacy for Oklahoma County District Judge.

For more information, visit nataliemaifordistrictjudge.com.