Women’s March OKC joins in Jan. 20 weekend of protests

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, January 20, the Women’s March OKC will be held on the south Plaza of the Oklahoma State Capital beginning at 11 a.m. The marchers will step off at 11:20 a.m., and proceed south on Lincoln Boulevard (west lanes) to NE 17th Street, then return to the Capitol Plaza on the east lanes of Lincoln. The event will end at 1:30 p.m.

Speakers and entertainers will take the stage on the south Capitol steps.

The Women’s March OKC, and the Women’s March on Tulsa will be held in support of the national event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington D. C. which will begin at 11 a.m., (ET) on Sunday, Jan. 21.

“We are not coming to the Capitol in opposition to a person or a political party,” said Sheri Dickerson, march organizer. “We are coming to the capitol to say no to the horrific, harmful, anti-democratic filth that spews around us every day. We are women in a state that prides itself on decency and community. We want to bring back that community, that decency, that Oklahoma Standard,”

One year ago, nearly 12,000 women and their allies stood together in Oklahoma City at the same location to protest what they considered misogyny, racism, bigotry, anti-science, anti-environment, anti-people statements and actions that had permeated the presidential election.

Dickerson added. “We do not understand why our so-called leaders have bankrupted our education system, destroyed our public safety net, attempted to marginalize our sisters and brothers, and laid waste to our environment. We’re ready to do something about it – with our voices. With our ballots. With every fiber of our being.”

Over 250 marches, rallies, and actions are planned across the nation as well as globally for the “Weekend of Women” on Jan 20 and 21, as part of the one year anniversary.

Today, according to Dickerson, women are “concerned, angry, and searching for an alternative to the rhetoric that is pervasive in the “body politic,’ which she feels is “anti-democratic, anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ, anti-people of color, as well as anti-working- and middle-class America.

She also does not understand the “tolerance for attacks on our democracy by a hostile foreign power.”

Speakers, along with Dickerson, will include representatives of community organizations made up of educators health care professionals, civil and human rights groups, artists, and ordinary people from across central Oklahoma. They will offer ways in which participants can get involved.

“We’re asking our fellow Oklahomans to come to the Capitol on January 20,” Dickerson reiterated. “It’s the Women’s March but people of other genders are very welcome and encouraged. Our theme is WE ROAR, WE SOAR: #RSVP. R is for Resist; S is for Show Up; V is for Vote; and P is for Persist.”

For more information visit the Women’s March OKC Facebook, email OKCwomensmarch@gmail.com, or call 405.771.6527.