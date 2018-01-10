To study “String Theory,” simply enjoy it: Brightmusic’s January 23 concert

Staff Report

On Tuesday, January 23 (yes, it’s 2018 already), Oklahoma City’s Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present the third concert of its 2017-18 season, “String Theory.” Although this is not physics, although you might hear, in the course of the lovely sounds, the music of the spheres.

The evening of excellent music will feature chamber works for strings by two old European masters and one young contemporary American. The evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral will feature an expressive range of strings, from the classical-era quintet of Mozart, through the mid-Romantic form of Dvořák to the expressive work for strings of a contemporary composer.

Works on the program are:

Kenji Bunch, String Circle (for 2 violins, 2 violas & cello). Portland native Kenji Bunch is a contemporary composer and violist.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K.581 (for clarinet, 2 violins, viola & cello). Mozart was an 18th-century Austrian composer.

Antonín Dvořák, String Quintet No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 (for 2 violins, 2 violas & cello).

Dvorak was the 19th-century Czech romantic composer.

As always, plan on a stellar group of world-class concert musicians from or with strong ties to Oklahoma. The ensemble for January will include:

Dr. Gregory Lee, Violin – Associate Professor of Music (Violin), University of Oklahoma; Concertmaster, OKC Philharmonic Orchestra. BM, The Juilliard School; MM and DMA, University of Michigan. Gregory is a Member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic. For more information, visit www.gregorylee.org.

Katrin Stamatis, Violin – Principal Second Violinist with the OKC Philharmonic Orchestra; DMA candidate at the University of Oklahoma. BA, Barnard College/Manhattan School of Music; MM, Mannes College of Music.



Dr. Mark Neumann, Viola – Associate Professor of Music (Viola), University of Oklahoma; violist with the OKC Philharmonic Orchestra. BM and MM, University of Victoria; Advanced Certificate and DMA, The Juilliard School.



Shaohong Betty Yuan – Currently performs with Oklahoma City Philharmonic. She is a doctoral candidate at University of Oklahoma, studying with Dr. Mark Neumann, and is a member of the Crouse String Quartet.



Dr. Jonathan Ruck, Cello Associate Professor (Cello), University of Oklahoma; Principal Cellist, OKC Philharmonic Orchestra. BM, MM and DMA, Indiana University. Jon is an emeritus director of the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.



Chad Burrow, Clarinet – Associate Professor of Clarinet, University of Michigan; former Principal Clarinetist with the OKC Philharmonic. Chad is the clarinetist in the clarinet-piano ensemble Duo Clarion and the violin-clarinet-piano ensemble Trio Solari. BM, Northwestern University; MM, Yale University. Chad is the Co-Artistic Director and a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic. For more information, visit www.chadburrow.com.

Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents fine classical music in an intimate, family-friendly setting. All concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City at 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). “String Theory” unfolds on January 23.

The website, www.brightmusic.org, contains more detailed information about this concert, including the musicians who will be appearing. Season passes are available online and individual tickets are available at the door for $20. Admission is free for children and students with student ID and for active-duty military service personnel with ID.

For more information about the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma, visit their website or contact: P.O. Box 20254, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73156, (405) 216-5595. www.brightmusic.org



