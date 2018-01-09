State Chamber’s ‘OK2030’ strategic plan recommends school choice

by Patrick B. McGuigan

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s State Chamber has unveiled a comprehensive vision for public policy reforms aiming “to dramatically improve our state’s rankings and prospects.” The OK 2030 document, described as “the culmination of a yearlong effort to gather ideas and input from across the state” includes major education policy reforms, including a trio of proposals to broaden school choice in the Sooner State.

The proposed reforms include expanded open transfer policies for public schools, establishment of a public charter school authorizer and creation of Education Savings Accounts.

The 2030 report notes, “Several states have mandatory intra-district and inter-district transfer laws, but Oklahoma law only provides for voluntary inter-district transfers. Oklahoma should expand open transfer policies so Oklahoma students can attend the school they need, not just the school to which they were assigned.”

While “already permitted under state law, there are many barriers to opening a charter school in Oklahoma,” the report notes. “Several states have created a statewide charter authority, which gives parents additional options for receiving charter school approval. Oklahoma needs to create a statewide public charter school authorizer to reduce the barriers for charter school access in Oklahoma.”

For “true school choice… , parents need the financial freedom to choose the right learning environment for their child. Education Savings Accounts allow parents to use a portion of their state tax dollars on state-approved education services like textbooks, tutoring, private school tuition or higher education. Education Savings Accounts will help expand access to quality education options for Oklahoma families now.”

Dr. Jennifer Lepard told The City Sentinel, “Education reform was probably the most important issue of all those raised in our survey for this report. It fits with the overall agenda for economic development, but especially in terms of the needs for the future workforce. We need to provide through policies the motivations for people to stay here, for people to move into the state.”

Lepard, executive director of the Chamber Research Foundation, continued, “It is essential to our future, given students an opportunity to access good education, including the option of pursuing a different kind of school. School choice is something we can do right now to improve education, to give kids the chance to move to the school that works best for them.

“The ‘2030’ program is comprehensive and educational improvements are among our most important goals. We know it takes some time to education the public on issues such as these, which is an important part of the process.

“Education Savings Accounts actually came up more in the discussion with the public. It was raised often. People seem to have a natural understanding of the isuse, but need further education on the details and methods.”

Versions of ESAs have been considered in the state Legislature previously, but have not yet advanced past the committee state in the state Senate. Last spring, Senate Bill 560 (sponsored by Norman Republican Rob Standridge) was discussed. Although that measure would have been limited to Oklahoma, Cleveland and Tulsa counties, it drew widespread interest because of the stated goals to provide better education for urban students facing challenges to achievement — including those from African-American, Hispanic and other demographic backgrounds.

S.B. 560 remains a possible vehicle to advance the idea.

After the bill’s withdrawal last spring, The Oklahoman editorial page observed, “In shelving a modest school choice bill because some Republicans capitulated to education establishment lobbyists, the Republican majority undermined their campaign vows to advance conservative policy and ignored the needs of some of Oklahoma’s neediest children.”

According to Lepard, the 2030 document was fashioned based on surveys of thousands of business leaders, and direct input from citizens who attended six regional forums and/or submitted ideas to OK2030.org.

From the 450 ideas initially submitted, the project Steering Committee crafted “35 big ideas” that center around four foundational components: “business climate and competitiveness, workforce and talent development, fiscal stability and quality of life.”

The Chamber report’s full link is: www.ok2030.org.

NOTE: A state-certified school teacher in 10 subject areas, McGuigan is founder of CapitolBeatOK, an online news service, and editor of The City Sentinel, an independent newspaper. He is the author of three books and editor of seven, and has written frequently on education and other public policy issues.