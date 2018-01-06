OU School of Dance announces Summer Intensive national audition tour

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

NORMAN, OK– The University of Oklahoma’s School of Dance will hold a national audition tour for its Summer Intensive, formerly SummerWind Youth Ballet, held in Norman from June 10-23.

“The University of Oklahoma School of Dance is excited to announce its national audition tour for our 2018 Summer Intensive,” said Rebecca Herrin, Summer Intensive coordinator, OU School of Dance. “In addition to holding auditions at The University of Oklahoma School of Dance in Norman, OK, the Summer Intensive will expand its audition reach from four to eight locations this year, including New York City, Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.”

Auditions will begin in Houston, TX, on January 14 and conclude in Norman, OK on March 3. The broadening of the Summer Intensive audition tour reflects OU’s national draw as a top tier dance training institution. Video auditions may be uploaded to the website or received by mail, postmarked no later than March 5, 2018. For audition details, call 405-325-4051 or visit the website

The OU School of Dance Summer Intensive provides serious study for young dancers between the ages of 11 and 18 who has had previous ballet training. Class are limited in size, which enables the OU School of Dance faculty and guest artists to provide caring and focused instruction” for all Summer Intensive participants.

The Intensive program will utilize OU’s state-of-the-art dance facilities. The OU School of Dance offers supervised housing accommodations on the Norman campus as well as a commuter student option.

According to Herrin, the program is an inspiring experience for pre-professional students. “The Summer Intensive is a great opportunity for young dancers to experience the caliber of training offered at OU School of Dance,” Herrin said. “The curriculum is designed to challenge the serious ballet student while also encouraging the development of a well-rounded dancer.”

Students will conclude their Summer Intensive experience with an on-stage student performance featuring class technique and School of Dance repertory at the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center in OU’s historic Holmberg Hall.

The University of Oklahoma’s dance program was founded in 1963 by Yvonne Chouteau and Miguel Terekhov, former principal dancers with Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo. What had been a department became the School of Dance in 1998, with Mary Margaret Holt as Director.

In July 2017, the School of Dance welcomed Michael Bearden as the school’s third director in the program’s 54 year history. Undergraduate and graduate dance majors, along with general education students, total approximately 1000 enrollees in dance classes per semester. The School of Dance’s state-of-the-art facility in the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center was completed in 2005.

For more information about the University of Oklahoma School of Dance Summer Intensive, visit dance.ou.edu, call Rebecca Herrin at 405-325-0567 ext. 19 or email rherrin@ou.edu.

