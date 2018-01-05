Myriad Gardens brings winter adventures to downtown Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As the new year gets underway and cold weather abounds, the perfect outdoor experience is the Devon Ice Rink located at Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City. Featuring 5,500 square feet of real ice, the Devon Ice Rink offers skating, seasonal food and beverages. Members $7 per person, includes skate rental. Nonmembers $13. For more details visit the website.

On Saturday, January 13, the Devin Ice Rink will host the Winter Olympic Expo from 4 – 8 p.m. Each paid participant’s wristband includes skating, admission into the Park House Event Center to meet expo athletes, hot chocolate, three Olympic donuts from Metro Minis, crafts and Olympic games for the entire family. The event will feature music from DJ Brian Smith with muttradio.com. Member child – $12 wristband; nonmember child is $15. Best for ages 4 – 10. Adult wristbands are $8. Register online.

Join Wine & Palette for Painting in the Gardens on Sat. Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Terrace Room. Guests can create a winter scene commemorating the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea: “Snowy Pagoda”, on a 16″x 20″ wrapped canvas. Garden members call 405.227.0230 to register for $30. Non-members ($35) can register here.

On Mon., Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a Celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature a morning of music, crafts, readings and a soul food tasting at the Crystal Bridge South Lobby and Water Stage. Participants can place a string on the “woven together” art display, bring a canned good food item that will be donated to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, or take a peace walk through the Gardens highlighting the life of Dr. King. At 11:30 a.m. the Water Stage will host a reading of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream Speech,” followed by a performance from the Oklahoma Collegiate Gospel Choir. $2 suggested donation for Peace Dove Craft. $3 per cup for Soul Food Tasting .

The Myriad Children’s Garden will host the Little Sapling Series including an hour of songs, games, and interactive nature fun on Sat., Jan. 16 from 10 – 11 a.m. (Terrace Room in inclement weather). Toddlers and parents will learn about the world of gardens. Activities include making mud pies, watching caterpillars grow, making bird seed ornaments, or potting up seeds. Every Little Saplings event will include a sensory bin, a song, and a game. Members $3; Nonmembers $4. Best for ages 2-5. Register by Friday before event. https://calendar.oklahomacitybotanicalgardens.com/event/little-sapling-series/?instance_id=6794

On Sat. Jan 20, the Crystal Bridge Conservatory will host a Breakfast in the Bridge from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Warm up while learning all about breakfast foods that come from the rainforest and desert. To begin, a scavenger hunt will be held to find familiar fruits growing all around, then talk about other products that come from the tropics, ending with a healthy breakfast feast. Members $10; non-members are $12. Best for ages 6 – 10. Register by Tues., Jan 16.

A Plant Science class will be held on Sat., Jan. 27 in the Myriad Gardens Terrace Room from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Learn about the magical properties of plants as attendees perform experiments to discover how water moves in plants, how leaves eat, how sunflowers can stare at the sun and more. Best for ages 6 – 10. Members $7; nonmembers $9. Register by Jan. 23.

For Adults:

A Health and Wellness Retreat for adults will take place on Sat. Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Terrace Room and Water Plaza Room. Participants can escape the winter cold and be rejuvenated and recharged for the New Year. The retreat will focus on all that plants can do for you, the restorative benefits of moving slowly, healthy (and delicious) eating and good-for-you beauty products.

Class schedule:

10 – 11 a.m. – Gardener and Herbalist Lori Coats of My Raggedy Herbs will cover the benefits of herbs, give tips for starting your own herb garden and guide you through making a healing herbal salve.

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Caple Spence from the Long River Tai Chi Circle will teach the basics of this long-practiced martial art.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Enjoy a delicious meal catered by Nourished Food Bar and a discussion about how they create the delicious and healthy meals they serve.

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. – Cultivate the restorative art of mindfulness, the state of active, open attention on the present, with Dena Bradford, mindfulness expert 3 – 4 p.m. – Join Stefanie Grant of Twinkle* Apothecary to make your own natural lip balm, cheek tint and a translucent face powder

The Heath Retreat costs $75 for members; nonmembers are $85. Register online by Tues., Jan. 9.

On Sat., Jan 20, from 8 – 11 p.m. adults are invited to the Break The Ice event. Each paid participant’s wristband includes skating at the Devon Ice Rink and admission into the Park House Event Center for three six oz. beer samples provided by COOP Ale Works that are paired with mini cupcakes by Green Goodies, and board games to play with friends. Additional beverages can be purchased onsite. Music will be provided by DJ Brian Smith. Member wristbands $20; nonmember $25. Ages 21 and up. Register here: https://72168.blackbaudhosting.com/72168/Break-the-Ice

The Achieving Hygge (the Scandinavian Art of Coziness) with Plants event will take place on Wed., Jan 31 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Crystal Bridge 2nd floor conference room. Hygge (pronounced Hue-gah) is a term used to describe finding coziness in winter that might be achieved with a candle, a knit blanket, or hot cocoa by a fire – and also with plants. Attendees will learn how plants add brightness, beauty and warmth to a home, while cleaning the air and making you feel better. The event will be led by Linda Vater of Garden Essence. Register by Fri., Jan. 26. Members $7; nonmembers $9. https://72168.blackbaudhosting.com/72168/Achieving-Hygge-the-Scandinavian-Art-of-Coziness-with-Plants

For more information about these and other events, visit the Myriad Gardens website calendar.