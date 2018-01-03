Kick Off the New Year In Paseo: January First Friday hits on Jan. 5

Staff Report

The Paseo Arts District First Friday Gallery Walk for January will take place on Friday, January. 5, from 6 – 10 p.m.

In the Paseo Art Space will be the “Turn the Page” art exhibition by five Oklahoma artists who express what turning the page means to them through their art. Visual “pages” of the works of Holly Bjorkstrom, Kafie Gibson, Carman, Annalisa Campbell, Michelle (Mikie) Metcalfe and Carol Ann Webster, may just inspire you to turn your own page in 2018.

The show will be on display Jan. 6 – 27, Tues. thru Sat. 12 – 5 pm.

Street cuisine offerings are Flavor Train serving gourmet hamburgers, BBQ pork loin, chicken wings foot long corn dogs and loaded fries. Snow S’more Food Truck will be serving s’mores and craft hot beverages (hot cocoa, expresso based drinks and cider.)

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities – all within walking distance. More than 100 artists in over 20 galleries participate. Three restaurants and a several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between N.W. 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org.