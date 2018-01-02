CityRep lands the legendary Judy Collins as Holbrook’s replacement

CityRep, Oklahoma’s award-winning professional theatre, will present legendary multi Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins in an extraordinary one-night only concert event, “ A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim,” on Friday, March 9. This event replaces the performance of Hal Holbrook’s “Mark Twain Tonight,” a fundraiser canceled after Holbrook’s retirement.

Collins is known for sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs — and a firm, lifelong commitment to social activism. She is known for what CityRep called, in a press release announcing her performance would give generations an “iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.”

When her “love letter” to Sondheim came to New York City earlier this year, The New York Times raved: “ Ms. Collins…Having recorded the definitive pop version of Mr. Sondheim’s “Send In the Clowns” sings it in the current concert with every contour of her original phrasing intact…it still sounds lovely.

“So do two other classics she performs: Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ and her own ‘Houses,’ … The influence of Ms. Collins’s classical piano training can be felt in her disciplined vocalism in those numbers, allowing her to maintain the beautiful tone and control she exhibited while singing them….there’s something immensely satisfying in Ms. Collins’s choice to mine these songs for political and interpersonal relevance well beyond that of the shows that once housed them.

When at the end of “Move On,” (she) asks the artist to “give us more to see,” you have to treasure the voice of an interpreter who has spent a very long time looking.”