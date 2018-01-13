Banjo & Ballet on tap for January at Armstrong Auditorium

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

EDMOND, OK – Legendary banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck and the popular string quartet Brooklyn Rider will bring their stylistic range to the Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond on Tuesday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Fleck and the quartet will combine their many talents for one night only to showcase the program Night Flight Over Water. The evening will include works from Brooklyn Rider’s versatile repertoire, solo turns by Fleck and other collaborative surprises.

“Hearing the world’s most famous banjo player and this appealing young string quartet will be quite the combination,” said Ryan Malone, Armstrong Auditorium concert manager. “And I can’t think of a better venue than Armstrong Auditorium to hear the nuances of these five incredible string instruments.”

Throughout his career, Fleck has reinvented the image and sound of the banjo. He performs in unique settings all over the world through a variety of solo projects and collaborations. Fleck has won a total of 15 Grammys and has been nominated in more categories than any instrumentalist in Grammy history.

Brooklyn Rider is a group hailed as “the future of chamber music.” The band offers an eclectic repertoire with captivating performances. They have received numerous rave reviews from both the classical, world and rock critics.

The quartet is comprised of Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen on violin, Nicholas Cords on the viola, and Michael Nicolas on cello.

Tickets for Béla Fleck and Brooklyn Rider start at $23 for balcony seating and $48 for orchestra.

On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29 and 30, the Moscow Festival Ballet returns to the Armstrong Auditorium to perform back to back gala programs. The two-night event will feature the Best of Russian Ballet Gala on Monday and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and The Best of Tchaikovsky on Tuesday. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

“These Russian dancers represent the gold standard of this art form,” Malone said. “Having them return to central Oklahoma, and having them perform a greatest-hits of their ballet tradition will be a spectacular night, and one that will appeal to all ages.”

The ballet opens Monday with the Best of Russian Ballet Gala, commemorating the Moscow Festival Ballet’s commitment to classical work. The program includes Marius Petipa’s Paquita from the old Imperial Russian Ballet, the revered “Kingdom of the Shades” Grand Pas de Deux from La Bayadere, and Michel Fokine’s remarkable Dying Swan.

The following night, the company will perform Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and The Best of Tchaikovsky. According to a press release, the performance will be laced with Tchaikovsky’s music and Petipa’s choreography. The second half features scenes of Tchaikovsky’s most admired work with excerpts from Swan Lakeand The Sleeping Beauty exhibitng the grace of the Russian ballet tradition.

Tickets to see the Moscow Festival Ballet start at $31 for balcony seating and $71 for orchestra.

For more information, subscriptions or group rates, visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org or call 405-285-1010.