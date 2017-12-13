Star Spencer High School receives donation of new band instruments valued at $4500

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Star Spencer High School students were the honored recipients of brand new band instruments earlier this week. The gift was funded by a donation given to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools in the amount of $5,000.

The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, is a former ConocoPhillips employee. In turn, the company matched his contribution through their matching gift program for a total of $10,000. The donation was specified to be used to fund several Partners in Action projects across the district. The largest project funded through this donation, valued at $4,500, is designated for the band instruments for Star Spencer High School. Star Spencer will use the funds to purchase three percussion instruments, and repair an additional seven instruments.

“On behalf of Star Spencer High School, Star Spencer Band, and the Spencer community, thank you for your donation,” said Star Spencer Principal Brian Hinson. “The instruments will make a positive difference for the Star Spencer Band and the community. Our high school has a strong band alumni following and a legacy of success. With this support, we look forward to once again having a competitive band program.”

Star Spencer Band Director, Dorian Carter, said he was thankful for the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and for the private donor’s generous gift to the school and band program. “This wonderful gift will impact approximately 85 students from grades 6-12 in the Midwest City/Spencer area,” Carter said. “With this gift, we were able to get many instruments fixed, as well as to purchase a new Xylophone and a new set of concert level bells, which this school has never owned until now. This donation will allow us to continue our efforts to create a respectable and competitive band program for years to come.”

The Foundation for OKCPS and OKCPS manages the Partners in Action initiative to provide the infrastructure to develop community partners for every school. According to a press release, it is “through the gift of time, talent, and treasure community partners can have a lasting impact on every classroom within OKCPS.

“We are very thankful for this generous donation,” said OKCPS Superintendent, Aurora Lora. “Music is a vital part of students’ education. By playing an instrument, our kids are developing multiple skills sets and learning the importance of discipline, practice and dedication.

Home of the Bobcats, Star Spencer High School is located at 3001 N. Spencer Road, In Spencer, Oklahoma.

“Due to the generosity of anonymous donors, we are able to provide Spencer High School with new band instruments,” said Mary Melon, President & CEO of the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools. “Their contribution has also supported numerous other Partners in Action projects in several schools. We appreciate them and all of our donors for recognizing the needs within Oklahoma City Public Schools for making such meaningful contributions to the district.

“It is more important than ever for our schools to feel supported by the community,” Melon added. “We hope this spirit of giving and support inspires others within our community to become a Partner in Action and get involved with our schools.”

For more information, visit www.okckids.com/partnersinaction.