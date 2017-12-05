Putnam Heights activist Suzanne Broadbent among 2017 honorees at the Good Neighbor awards Banquet

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma recently recognized Suzanne Broadbent, a Putnam Heights resident, and several other leaders and grass roots activists, organizations and neighborhoods for exceptional work over the past year. Winners were honored awarded at the Good Neighbor Awards Banquet held on last month at the Bricktown Chevy Events Center. Around 350 individuals, elected officials and business leaders were present to help recognize grass-roots leadership in Oklahoma City.

Broadbent was named “individual good neighbor of the year” for her work with the Putnam Heights preservation area. She has served her part of town in elected and non-elected positions over three decades.

The 2017 Neighborhood of the Year is Park Estates North/Cashions Wildewood for neighborhood-led clean ups, crime patrols and code enforcement groups.

This year’s community partner award went to HIS Paint, for supporting neighborhood projects with paint donations for large and small projects. The Scout Finch Award, recognizing a Good Neighbor 18 or younger, was presented to Noelia Garcia, a fifth grade student at Bodine Elementary who already serves on the leadership team at the Boys and Girls Club South.

The Luminary Award, recognizing outstanding service, went to Dr. Bob and Debbie Blackburn. Bob runs the Oklahoma History Center, and is a widely published writer, historian and frequently quoted analyst of contemporary and historical issues in the Sooner State. Debbie served several terms in the Oklahoma state House of Representatives, where she was a consistent advocate of neighborhood improvements and other positive policies.

Dr. Georgie Rasco, executive director of the Neighborhood Alliance, commented, “It takes a whole community to make a neighborhood great. And the individuals and corporations honored have all played a pivotal part in our cities success.”

The Good Neighbor Awards recognize the individuals, organizations, and neighborhood who go above and beyond to create safe, attractive, healthy neighborhoods throughout Central Oklahoma.

NOTE: Publisher Patrick B. McGuigan contributed