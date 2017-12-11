FWD.US – Open Letter to members of Congress

Editor’s NOTE: Last week, activist Oklahomans working with FWD.us, a national group with a state affiliate, sent an open letter to all members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation. The group provided a copy of their letter to Patrick B. McGuigan, publisher of The City Sentinel newswpaper. The letter and names of all who signed it is posted below.

December 4, 2017

Dear Senators Inhofe and Lankford, and Representatives Bridenstine, Mullin, Lucas, Cole and Russell:

With less than a month before Members of Congress will go home for the holidays, we urge you to pass legislation this year that will protect hardworking young Dreamers from deportation, keep American families together, and ensure that nearly 800,000 young people currently living, working, and contributing to our communities can continue doing so in the only nation most of them have ever called home.

Dreamers contribute billions of dollars to our GDP; they pay federal, state, and local taxes; they teach our children in school, and serve bravely in our military. In Oklahoma, more than 6,800 DACA recipients are already contributing to our local economy, and ripping them out of the workforce will cost $344 million in annual GDP. Dreamers make our communities stronger every day, but they are in urgent need of a permanent legislative solution that will protect them from becoming targets for deportation, ripped from their families and needlessly kicked out of the workforce. Beyond the devastating moral consequences, deporting hardworking young individuals is a waste of taxpayer dollars that would cost the U.S. economy $460 billion in lost GDP and $24.6 billion in lost Social Security and Medicare tax contributions. An overwhelming majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle agree that we should protect Dreamers from deportation.

Congress has the opportunity to show genuine leadership in passing a permanent legislative solution to protect Dreamers. We urge you to do right by these hard working young people, who are American in every way but on paper, and pass legislation before you leave town for the holidays. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Francisco Trevino

Executive Director, Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Erika Lucas

CEO, StitchCrew

Robert Ruiz

President, Scissortail Community Development Organization

Rev. Justin Lindstrom

Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Lucia Carballo

Chair, Tulsa Hispanic Affairs Commission

Amanda Peregrina

International Committee Chair, Tulsa Hispanic Affairs Commission

Scott Carter Associate

Professor of Economics, University of Tulsa

Brisa Ledezma

Teacher, Santa Fe South School

Gerardo Rico Student

Oklahoma State University

Tracey Morales

Former Program Director, Aspiring Americans

Brenda Hernandez

Hispanic Community Leader

Jorge Hernandez

Hispanic Community Leader

Rodrigo Rojas

Director of Development and Communications, Teach for America

Sandra Hosseini

Office Manager, Jones Energy

Lorena Rivas

Attorney, Fry & Elder

Daniel Gomez

Partner, Conner and Winters LLP

Vanessa Marez

Dreamer, University of Oklahoma

Jania Wester

Tulsa Managing Director, Communities In Schools of Mid-America

Blanca Zavala

Jose Rubio

Bob Ritz

Cc: The Honorable Paul D. Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives The Honorable Mitch McConnell, Majority