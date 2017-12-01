Oklahoma City Philharmonic presents ‘The Christmas Show’ starring Elizabeth Stanley

Staff Report

Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate all that is good this holiday season with the OKC Philharmonic. This year’s new production of “The Christmas Show’ stars Broadway favorite Elizabeth Stanley.

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor and arts/entertainment critic for The City Sentinel newspaper, declared the production outstanding, writing the finale features “a glorious blend of orchestral excellence, fabulous harmonies, exquisite lighting and state-of-art digital backgrounds of season-appropriate art that yield a rare theatrical experience.”

McGuigan added, “Elizabeth Stanley is simply superb. She works well with the always-solid orchestra, and had a special grace in the second act “ranch” scene with a wonderful ensemble of children who sang with her.”

A special treat for those attending the Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) production will be a concert from the St. Charles Borromeo Bell Choir. The Elementary students will perform in front of the entrance of the Music Hall before the show, starting at 1 p.m., then again during the intermission.

A collaborative production created by Maestro Joel Levine and Director Lyn Cramer, this year’s concert features star Elizabeth Stanley, noted for her roles on Broadway in Million Dollar Quartet, Company and Cry-Baby, as well as starring in the First National Tour of ‘Bridges of Madison County.’

Musical moments include a variety of family holiday favorites, sacred selections, as well as Santa and the children. A new western Christmas medley was a great addition, and the ensemble of joyous tap dancing Santas will leave a smile on many a face!

A press release from the Philharmonic touts the weekend of shows this way: “The musical Christmas experience features musicians of the ‘OKC PHIL’ an ideal shared experience for both family and friends. From upbeat favorites like Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells, and I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, to the sacred majesty of The Lord’s Prayer, and Joy to the World. This year’s Christmas Show is sure to bring your family together through smiles, laughter and moments of peaceful reflection.

“The Christmas Show has been produced in various forms since 1991, and each year it provides fresh new interpretations of both traditional holiday music as well as brand new selections. Audience favorites include The Mistletoe dancers, the popular Philharmonic Pops Chorale led by Vince Leseney, Jeffrey Meek’s stunning costumes, and of course, the tap dancing Santas. All this in addition to the stirring performance of the OKC Philharmonic which is sure to get you in the mood for the holiday season.

“Season support is provided by presenting sponsor, The Chickasaw Nation. Additional co-sponsors include: W & W Steel, American Fidelity Foundation, MidFirst Bank, HSPG & Associates.”

In comments sent to The City Sentinel, Susan Webb with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic reflected, “Since 1991 the Oklahoma City Philharmonic has presented ‘The Christmas Show,’ a holiday favorite for the whole family. Patrons look forward to the leadership of Maestro Levine, the artistry of the musicians, the festive musical selections and the quality of the staging, choreography and lighting.

“The tap dancing Santas are an audience favorite that always bring great joy. For children, parents and grandparents, this performance is a great way to get the whole family in the spirit for the holidays. … (W)e are excited to see the growing number of small businesses and companies that are making this their special holiday event each season.”

The production opened Thursday (November 30), and continues with performances Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $19 and are available by phone (405) 842-5387, online at okcphil.org, or okcciviccenter.com. Discounted group rates are now available. The show is the second production in the Chickasaw Nation Pops Series.