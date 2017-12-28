OKC Bulky waste pickup shifts by 1 week in January; Curbside Christmas tree disposal included

Staff Report

Oklahoma City’s bulky waste pickup service will shift by one week in January, with collection beginning Jan. 8. Residents can use the service to dispose of their Christmas trees by putting them on the curb.

Residents who normally have bulky waste pickup on the first week of the month will have collection the week of Jan. 8, with everyone else also shifting back one week:

· Week 1 collection: Begins Jan. 8

· Week 2 collection: Begins Jan. 15

· Weed 3 collection: Begins Jan. 22

· Week 4 collection: Begins Jan. 29

Christmas trees may be included with other bulky waste for curbside pickup.

For specific collection day information, look at your monthly utility bull or visit okc.gov/water and enter your address on the bulk waste collection map page.

Also, about half of Oklahoma City trash collection customers will have a new day for trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup beginning Feb. 5.

Post cards will be mailed on Jan. 5 to all 195,000 customers alerting them of the upcoming changes. The cards will let customers know whether they will have a new collection day and when that pick-up day will be.

Customers can also visit okc.gov/mytrashday or call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 to learn about the new collection schedule.