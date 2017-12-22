“Don’t Shop, Adopt” and get pet pictures with Santa on Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Help homeless pets in Oklahoma City find a home for the holidays with Santa pictures, free goodies and adoption discounts on Saturday, December 23, at OKC Animal Welfare.

Saturday is the final day of the ongoing “Feline Navidad” and “Hounds for the Holidays” adoption events. Dogs, puppies and kittens are available for adoption for $30, half the usual price. Cats older than 6 months are free.

From noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, there will be free pet pictures with Santa, and free pet ID tags for all animals. There will also be coffee, tea, cocoa and sweet treats for all humans. Pets adopted during the event will get a free goodie bag, too.

“Saturday is the last day for these homeless pets to have a chance to celebrate Christmas with a new family,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Please help us find a home for all of them.”

All adoptable pets at Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Visit OKC Animal Welfare to search for adoptable or lost pets and other details.

It is much better to “Don’t Shop, Adopt” when getting a new fur family member. There are also many worthy Oklahoma rescue organizations that are searching for “forever” homes for the thousands of dogs that are surrendered or found wandering in the streets.

Looking for a particular breed? There are several breed specific rescues such as Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, Sooner Golden Retriever Rescue, Pit Bull Rescue Oklahoma. Other rescues include the Bella Foundation, OKHumane, Pets and People Rescue and many more.

Top Reasons to Adopt a Pet:

1. Because you’ll save a life: Each year, 2.7 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States, simply because too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet.

2. Because it will cost you less. Usually when you adopt a pet, the cost of spay/neuter, first vaccinations (and sometimes even microchipping!) is included in the adoption price, which can save you some of the up front costs of adding a new member to your family.

3. One way to fight puppy mills. If you buy a dog from a pet store, online seller or flea market, the dog is most certainly from a puppy mill, which often have poor conditions with improper medical care. The moms of these puppies are kept in cages to be bred over and over for years. And after they’re no longer profitable, breeding dogs are simply discarded—either killed, abandoned or sold at auction.

4. Because your home will thank you. Many of the pets from shelters and rescues are already housetrained, which means you’re not only saving a pet’s life, you may be saving your rug.

5. Because you’ll change a homeless animal’s whole world: And get a new best friend out of the deal. Seriously, what could be better than that?

6. Because adoption helps more than just one animal. Overburdened shelters and rescues take in millions of stray, abused, and lost animals every year, and by adopting an animal, you’re making room for others. In addition, the cost of the adoption goes directly towards helping those shelters better care for the animals they take in.