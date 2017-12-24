Capitol Report for December 23: Top Oklahoma City stories of 2017, Health Department scandal is top state government story, and good wishes for Christmas …

In this holiday weekend edition of Capitol Report Report for News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, journalist Patrick B. McGuigan surveyed the top Oklahoma City news stories for 2017, as reported in The City Sentinel newspaper. He said stability in local leadership was notable, as Mick Cornett ends the longest serving mayor in city history, and state Sen. David Holt is on track to win the job in February’s election.

Other important local stories include the broad consensus for criminal justice reform, the surge in sales tax collections thanks to a strong economy, the prospects for completion of the American Indian Museum and Cultural Center, voter support for improved roads and bridge in a major bond issue, and the surging Thunder, the NBA franchise.

Pointing ahead to next week’s segment, McGuigan said the top state government and policy story for 2017 is the unfolding scandal at the Oklahoma Department of Health, which he and news9 reporter Alex Cameron have discussed in several recent segments.

Closing Capitol Report for the holiday weekend, McGuigan – who has taught ‘A Christmas Carol’ this semester — encouraged viewers, as Charles Dickens wrote, to keep Christmas in their hearts.

Watch the Capitol Report for December 23