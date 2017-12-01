A great place for Shopping – ‘Holidays on Paseo’ launches Friday, Dec. 1, and continues all month

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – The Paseo Arts District First Friday Gallery Walk for December will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6-10 p.m.

“Holidays on the Paseo” will be a fantastic opportunity to get some unique gifts and support local artists and merchants many of whom will be featuring specials for the holidays. The street will be decorated with luminaries and Santa will be walking around from 6-7:30 p.m. handing out candy canes and ready to pose for photos.

In the Paseo Art Space, the Paseo Arts Association is hosting the SmallArt Show, a juried exhibition featuring over 50 original pieces of art all under 15” and priced less than $199. This show is the perfect stop for gifts and the beginning collector. It runs through Dec. 22.

Deck the Walls 4×4 Art Show and Silent Auction, a fundraising event benefitting the Paseo Arts Association that encourages new art collectors to begin collecting local art will be hosted by Paseo Gallery One (2927 Paseo.) The silent auction begins at 6:00pm and will end around 8 p.m. Bids start at $25 and will have a “Buy it Now” option for $75.

Among the live entertainment slated for December is Stephen Salewon, a singer/songwriter. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and relocated to Oklahoma City with his family at the age of 13. Influences from his African roots, Red Dirt Music, likes of Jack Johnson, Mumford and Sons, and Coldplay, lay a foundation for the melodic and soulful tunes he considers Indie Folk. His tales are such they could mend a broken heart or cut like a knife; he expresses the attributes within the spectrum of our innate desires.

Street cuisine offerings are Wicked Hangry with gourmet hamburgers, sliders and grown-up grilled cheese. WaffleD is serving up waffles with delicious toppings, sandwiches and tacos. Holey Rollers (3010 Paseo) is now open featuring coffees, hot chocolate and artisan donuts. There will be fun surprises all day as they celebrate their grand opening.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities – all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in over 20 galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org