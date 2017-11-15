Oklahoma trial lawyers to host 8th annual Day of Kindness

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Newspaper

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Trial Lawyers Association will host its 8th annual Day of Kindness this month serving thousands of Oklahoma families just in time for Thanksgiving.. The annual turkey distribution provides a free turkey to families in need of food at five different sites across the state.

The first event will take place on Thursday, November 16 at the offices of McIntyre Law in Oklahoma City where 3,000 turkeys will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. McIntyre Law is located at 8601 S. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Beginning at 9 a.m., turkeys will be handed out in the McIntyre Law parking lot until all turkeys are distributed. Dozens of volunteers from the community will be on hand to help with the event. Activities will include face painting for children and a hamburger cookout with over 3,000 burgers donated and prepared by Oklahoma City Firefighters with the Local 157. In addition, 3,000 bags of chips have been donated by Frito Lay, Inc.

Attending the event will be the University of Oklahoma Sooner Schooner and the ponies Boomer and Sooner. OU’s men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione will also make an appearance to greet those being served.

The event is made possible through combined effort of the Oklahoma Association for Justice (formerly known as the Oklahoma Trial Lawyers Association), Lawyers Fighting Hunger, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and over 80 Oklahoma trial lawyers and law firms.

The 8th Annual Day of Kindness empowers donors to support local organizations providing help and hope in the fight against hunger in the Oklahoma City, Norman, Mustang, El Reno and Tulsa areas. The giving total this year exceeded $80,000.00 which brings the total funds donated by Oklahoma plaintiff trial lawyers over the past eight years to just over $600,000.00.

“It is our goal to serve as many Oklahoma families as possible,” said attorney Noble McIntyre of McIntyre Law, a co-founder of Lawyers Fighting Hunger and a former President of the Oklahoma Association for Justice.

“The combined financial efforts of so many Oklahoma plaintiff trial lawyers donating to Lawyers Fighting Hunger, combined with the physical resources of the Local 157 Oklahoma City fire fighters allows us the opportunity to be of greater service to the Oklahomans most in need of a helping hand,” McIntyre stated. “We are proud we are able to not only provide thousands of free drinks and hamburgers at each location on the day of each event but also free turkeys for thousands to take home to their families.”

Oklahoma trial lawyers, who primarily represent injured Oklahomans, fund the Lawyers Fighting Hunger program through their donations. “With the state budgets being cut for many agencies who provide direct services including food to those in need, it is great that lawyers across the state have banded together to answer the need of food insecurity this holiday season,” said attorney Hugh Robert, a co-founder of Lawyers Fighting Hunger.

The Tulsa event, called “Live Local, Give Local,” will include the participation of Emergency Infant Services and Iron Gate, a soup kitchen and grocery pantry, which will provide necessities for families such as baby food and diapers. Pre-screened Tulsa families will be provided a turkey and 20 other items to create their Thanksgiving meal this year.

“We are happy that we can once again serve hundreds of Norman families during this Thanksgiving season,” said Norman attorney David Bernstein, one of the three co-founders of Lawyers Fighting Hunger.

“In our busy lives it is easy to forget that there are so many that face hunger, even in this great country of plenty,” Bernstein added. “I’m grateful for my fellow trial lawyers who answered the call for help with their generous donations that allowed the purchase of so many turkeys. If we want to eliminate hunger everyone needs to be involved.”

The full list of distribution sites are as follows:

– Oklahoma City: Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., 8601 South Western Ave. (McIntyre Law Firm)

– Norman: Nov. 17 at 11 a.m., 104 W. Gray Street, (Bernstein Law Firm)

– Mustang: November 17 at 1 p.m., 925 W. State Highway (Denton Law Firm)

– El Reno: November 17 at 10:30 a.m., 415 S. Rock Island (El Reno Elks Lodge)

– Tulsa: November 18 at 1 p.m., 620 Cincinnati Ave. (Vault Restaurant for prescreened families.

Donations can be made online at www.lawyersfightinghunger.com/donate. Checks payable to Lawyers Fighting Hunger can be sent to: McIntyre Law, 8601 South Western Ave., OKC, OK 73139.