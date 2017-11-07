Holt builds strong mayoral momentum, Maughan withdraws

Staff Report

David Holt continues to build strong momentum in his race for mayor of Oklahoma City The Laborers International Union of North America, Local 107, is the latest major endorsement for Holt, a Republican. Holt said he was proud to have the support of “the men and women who build Oklahoma City.” Local 107 announced its support in October.

Then, in late October, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan announced his withdrawal from the mayoral race. Maughan said he left the contest because of issues relating to injuries received in a car accident earlier this year.

Holt applauded Maughan’s record as a commissioner, saying he looked forward to working with him in the future.

“I am grateful to have the endorsement of the Laborers,” said Holt. “We continue to build an unprecedented coalition that fulfills my vision of moving forward together as ‘One OKC’. The Laborers are an important part of OKC. They, and many others like them, are the hard-working men and women who build this city. I look forward to working together to continue our city’s progress.”

“The hard-working men and women of the Laborers International Union of North America are proud to endorse our friend David Holt,” said LIUNA Local 107 Business Manager Arturo Delgado of South Oklahoma City.

Earlier in October, Holt’s campaign announced that as of September 30, it had garnered a total of $358,546 in campaign donations. In the third quarter of 2017, the Holt campaign raised $150,953.

Contributions have come from a broad base of support, including 502 total donors from 58 different zip codes in the Oklahoma City metro.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Stafford has announced his support for Holt. Stafford, astronaut and Commander of Apollo 10, is an American and Oklahoma hero. He maintains a home in Oklahoma City, where he is celebrated with a statue in Stars & Stripes Park.

In other campaign news, members of “Team Holt” marched in the Fiestas de las Americas parade on Capitol Hill, and former Thunder basketball staf Enes Kanter (still popular with local fans even after his trade to the New York Knicks of the NBA) endorsed Holt in a tweet.