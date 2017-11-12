Capitol Report for November 11: Bipartisan Nightmare as “the center will not hold,” Health Department turmoil, strong tax receipts, honoring Veterans

In this week’s Capitol Report on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan surveyed what he said is a time of “bipartisan nightmare and evidence of institutional collapse.” In the nation’s capital, in wake of the indictment of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of George Papadoupulos, news broke that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had hidden close ties to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tony Podesta, a key Democratic fundraiser and lobbyist, is embroiled in the Russia investigation, even as Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, continues a series of dramatic contentions about 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s role in several internal party power plays – and New York Times reporters remain furious at the 2016 nominee.

In discussion with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan noted that even as Trump admirers insist he is leading well Democrats forged victories in two gubernatorial races, and made significant “down-ballot” gains in legislative races. Meanwhile, many in the nation elite sneer at calls for prayer and unity in aftermath of national tragedies. The CapitolBeatOK editor quoted a T.S. Eliot poem about a time when “the centre will not hold” in the common culture.

Here in Oklahoma, many are dismayed to learn that the former leader of the Health Department, who enjoyed bipartisan support and served the past two governors, presided over fake budgets and significant overspending. The one recent brightener, the two journalists noted, is a more than 10 percent surge in state government tax revenues in Treasurer Ken Miller’s latest report. Closing the segment, also broadcast at Tulsa’s Newson6, McGuigan remembered his late father, who served in the U.S. Navy, and encouraged viewers to honor, with “tender hearts,” U.S. military veterans.