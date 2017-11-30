Canterbury Youth Voices celebrates 20th anniversary with Holiday Choral Concert

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK –This December, the Canterbury Youth Voices (CYV) will present their annual Holiday Concert as part of their 20th Anniversary season. All four Canterbury Youth Voices choirs will perform at Oklahoma City University in the Petree Recital Hall in the Wanda L. Bass School of Music.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com. Reserved seating is $8. Children under 18 and music educators are admitted at no charge, but must have a reserved ticket.

CYV is comprised of four choirs totaling over 135 singers, meeting in Oklahoma City and Moore. They are conducted by Meredith Ziegler, Susan Pendergraft, Stephen Ziegler and Katie Moore.

Canterbury Youth Voices will be performing a variety of music from around the world including familiar carols such as ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Up on the Housetop.’ In addition, Canterbury Youth Voices will perform Bob Chilcott’s setting of the Christina Rossetti Poem, ‘Mid-Winter’ and the popular theme song ‘Somewhere in My Memory’ from the movie, ‘Home Alone.’

“It will be an afternoon sure to get you in the holiday spirit,” said Joanie Gregory-Pullen, Programs Manager for Canterbury Voices.

Canterbury Youth Voices are an auditioned community choir for children in grades 2-12. CYV singers come from all over the Oklahoma City metro including Guthrie, El Reno, Blanchard and Midwest City.

“Canterbury Youth Voices is the flagship youth chorus for Oklahoma City’s premier choral organization, Canterbury Voices,” Gregory-Pullen added. “Our singers learn not only musical skills but also vital llife skills such as teamwork, responsibility and self-discipline.”

CYV has often performed for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Devon’s Saturdays with Santa. The group has made national television appearances singing on ABC-TV for the Musselman’s Applesauce Family Skating Tribute with featured Olympic ice skaters, Scott Hamilton and Katia Gordeeva and on Fox Sports 1 presenting the National Anthem for actor/rapper Ice Cube’s Big 3 Basketball Tournament. I

n 2015, Canterbury Youth Voices were named Honor Choirs by the Oklahoma Music Educators Association and in 2016 for the Southwestern Region of the American Choral Directors Association.

Now in its 49th season, Canterbury Voices encourages the development of the arts through its large-scale choral music performances and multiple music education programs, attracting world-renowned performers to share their talents in Oklahoma City.

“This concert is the culmination of the semester’s work, showing their musical growth and our dedication to excellence in choral music,” Gregory-Pullen added. “It’s the perfect way to start your holiday season.”

For more information about the Canterbury Youth Voices, visit www.canterburyokc.com or call 405-232-7464.