Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble’s ‘Masterworks for Three’ set for St. Paul’s on November 7

Staff Report

On Tuesday, November 7, Oklahoma City’s Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present its second concert of the 2017-18 season, “Masterworks for Three,” featuring chamber works by eighteenth- and nineteenth-century composers, all of whom wrote extensively in the genre.

The Ensemble will present trios by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Brahms. The Mendelssohn trio is one of his most popular chamber works and is recognized as one of his greatest. The sweetly-melancholic Brahms trio commemorates the death of his mother earlier that year and was the last chamber work he would write for the next eight years.

All three compositions on the program of this Jeannette Sias Memorial Concert are masterworks by three of classical music’s greatest masters.

The works on the program are:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Piano Trio in G Major, K. 564 (for violin, cello and piano)

Felix Mendelssohn, Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, op. 49 (for violin cello and piano)

Johannes Brahms, Horn Trio in E-flat Major, op. 40 (for horn, violin and piano)

Brightmusic musicians performing are: Gregory Lee (violin), Meredith Blecha-Wells (cello), Kate Pritchett (horn) and Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano).

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID.

More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website at brightmusic.org.