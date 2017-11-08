Armstrong Auditorium opens its 2017-18 season with keyboard virtuosos Christopher O’Riley and Pablo Ziegler

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

EDMOND, OK – Armstrong Auditorium will present several internationally-recognized performers at its venue located at 14400 S Bryant Road in Edmond this month.

Keyboard virtuosos Christopher O’Riley and Pablo Ziegler will team up on Armstrong Auditorium’s two Hamburg Steinway grand pianos on Thursday, November. 9, at 7:30 p.m. That evening, the pair will perform Two to Tango, a Latin-inspired piano duet.

“This Latin-flavored dueling pianos program will be a one-of-a-kind show for the audience,” said Ryan Malone, Armstrong Auditorium concert manager. “We’re ecstatic to have them here in Oklahoma.”

Pianist and radio host of National Public Radio’s “From the Top”, Christopher O’Riley is known to brake the barriers of classical and popular music offering arrangements with Radiohead, English songwriter Nick Drake and American musician Elliot Smith. He is Traditionally found performing as a soloist with the world’s leading orchestras, O’Riley will appear with Latin Grammy-winning composer and pianist Pablo Ziegler, who helped shape the modern tango.

Then, on Nov. 28, one of the world’s most prestigious young violinists, Ray Chen, will perform at Armstrong Auditorium during his world tour. Chen will showcase a classical concert, titled Journey Across Europe. “Chen’s mix of solid technique and remarkable sound will create an engaging experience for the audience,” said Malone.

“We will be in the presence of something truly special when he performs.” Following Cheri’s Armstrong performance his tour will visit Spain, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, the U.K. and Bavaria.

The winner of two of the world’s most prestigious violin competitions, Queen Elizabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin (2008), Chen received standing ovations after his debut at Carnegie Hall and his performance at Musikverein.

Chen uses humor and education to broaden the reach of classical music through his millions of followers on SoundCloud and social media.

Other performances include:

Bèla Fleck, Banjo & Brooklyn Rider

Night Flight Over Water

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Moscow Festival Ballet

Best of Russian Ballet Gala

Monday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Moscow Festival Ballet

Romeo and Juliet & Best of Tchaikovsky

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Dublin Irish Dance

Stepping Out

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Staatskapelle Weimar

An Evening With Brahms

Thursday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert W. Armstrong College Choral Union

Abraham

Thursday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Crafted with acoustics that rival the world’s finest venues, the 823-seat Armstrong Auditorium offers flexible ticket pricing options. Tickets to see the duo start at $23 for balcony seating and $48 for orchestra.

For more information regarding ticket options, subscriptions or group rates, visit www.ArmstrongAuditorium.org or call 405-285-1010.