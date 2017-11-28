‘Magnificent Forgers’ and entertainer Grant Adams Highlight Dec. 2 Paseo First Friday

Staff Report

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for December will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. Featured this month in the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) through Dec. 26 is “The Magnificent Forgers,” a group show by artists Nancy Park, Sam Echols, Verna Fuller and Belle Dickerson. Through the long years of learning their craft, they have made studies of the best artists of the past and recreated the work of those such as Bouguereau, Sargent, Rembrandt, Waterhouse, Sorolla and others.

The Paseo’s street entertainment Grant Adams fuses honesty and creativity together in his music. Influenced by the likes of John Mayer and Ben Rector, Grant writes songs that mean something to him. He hopes that by writing and playing live, his songs can impact people in a positive way and give them hope. Check out his debut album “Beginnings,” just released!

Street cuisine offerings for December include Blue Donkey Café and Yum Pig. Blue Donkey Café is a family owned and operated truck specializing in Guatemalan style tacos and black bean soup. Yum Pig will be serving up quirky dishes from pulled pork on a gnocchi waffle to pork topped mac and cheese.

‘Holidays on Paseo’ will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. Santa will be here 1 to 3 p.m. walking around to galleries, passing out candy and taking photos. Find our list of food trucks, holiday specials and classes on thepaseo.org.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer specially themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities – all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in over 20 galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org.